Bigg Boss 17, Nov 26, 2023: Mannara Chopra breaks down, feels contestants are adopting divide and rule policy

Bigg Boss 17, 26 Nov, 2023: Day 42’s episode of Bigg Boss 17 was super entertaining as every celebrity’s best friend Orhan Atramani aka Orry entered the house and had a great time with the contestants. Other than this, one of the strongest contestants, Mannara Chopra broke down. She had a long conversation with Anurag Dobhal, whom she considers one of her close friends inside the house.

Mannara Chopra breaks down

During the evening, Mannara Chopra is seen getting ready in the dressing room of Bigg Boss 17 when she breaks down and says to herself, “Kya ho gaya mujhe? Dimaag hi nahi chal raha hain. (What happened to me? My brain is not working.)” Anurag Dobhal was also present and tells her, “Bro, tereko baat karni hain kuch bhi? (Bro, do you wanna talk about anything?)”

The former replies that she wants to go home and that she didn’t come to the house to play the game anyway. She says, “Mujhe pata hi nahi mein aayi thi kyun. (I don't know why I came to the house) I am done.” Anurag asks her if she is homesick, and the actress denies saying that she has never been part of anything like this.

She adds, “Yaar, tv pe bezzati ho rahi hain. (I am getting insulted on TV) I am not here to get insulted. Mein idhar divide and rule game dekhne ke liye taiyyar nahi hu. (I am not ready to see divide and rule policy inside the house) They want all my people because mein unlogon ka group mein aane ke liye taiyyar nahi hu. (I am not ready to go into their group).” Anurag asks her to calm down and says, “Tujhe ayesa kyun lag raha hain? (why do you feel this way?)”

Mannara replies that she thinks that the contestants inside the house are adopting divide-and-rule policy. She says, “Mereko abhi apni cheezein kharap huyi nahi dekhni, aur mujhe logon ko validate nahi karni ki mein ye kaha tha, wo kaha tha. Ye agle mahine hone wala hain. (I don't want to see my things getting ruined and I don't want to validate people that I have not said this and that. This is going to happen next month) ”

Further, she continues, “Mereko lag raha hain ki mein galat logon ke saaath hu. Mein sab kuch galat kar raha hu…(breaks down). Aur TV pe ayesa dikhta hain ki hum bure hain, humko senior actors ke liye respect nahi hain.”

"(It feels like I am with the wrong people. I am doing everything wrong. I get portrayed on the television in negative light, as if I can't respect senior actors.)"

Later, Bigg Boss calls Mannara and interacts with her about her problems. She shares that she feels she is left behind and everyone inside the house is going ahead. Bigg Boss also asks her to call Munawar to the room.

