Bigg Boss 17, Nov 27, 2023: 'Main ghar chodd ke chali jaungi', Why did Ankita Lokhande say this to Vicky Jain?

Bigg Boss 17, 27 Nov, 2023: Bigg Boss Season 17 entered its seventh week and the competition to survive till the finale is getting tough with each passing day. Celeb couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship was the topic of discussion among the viewers until their mothers made an appearance on the show to guide them. In today's episode, Ankita Lokhande was also seen guiding her husband Vicky.

Ankita Lokhande tells Vicky Jain to stay away from Samarth:

In one of the latest episodes, Vicky Jain was seen talking to Samarth Jurel about Abhishek Kumar's personality and also mentioned that he was getting manipulated. Samarth later revealed their conversation to Abhishek and when Abhishek confronted Vicky. The trio was stuck in a misunderstanding. Referring to the same, Ankita Lokhande was also seen explaining to her husband Vicky Jain to not be completely involved in the game.

She told Vicky Jain, "I know what you're feeling. You will not answer anything to anyone. Chintu (referring to Samarth Jurel), Pintu, Tintu, keep them away from you." Vicky agreed and said, "Yes, I'm understanding." Ankita continued, "You will not give any clarification to anyone. You will not speak to anyone this week. You sit with the people you like, enjoy, and don't worry about the game."

Ankita added, "If no one wants to talk to you then don't talk to them. I am here for you and those who want to sit with you will sit with you. Who are these people? What are they talking about? They don't know anything about the game. It's okay, things happen. Even I warned you when you were talking to Samar. Remember I told you that don't do this with him, he will backstab you and it happened."

Ankita further told Vicky, "The way he (Samarth Jurel) speaks to you Vicky, I'm not liking it. They are kids, I know it. You are stuck in over strategies." She asked Vicky whether he was doing okay and the latter confirmed saying he understood what she was trying to say.

Ankita Lokhande warns Vicky Jain against Munawar:

Further, Ankita spoke about what happened at the weekend ka vaar episode. For the uninformed, in the latest weekend ka vaar episode, host Salman Khan exposed Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui's game plan. The superstar host slammed them for playing the game strategically and making relations with people for being saved in nominations. Vicky later broke down in tears after he saw his mother and mentioned that his actions were misunderstood.

Speaking about the same, Ankita told Vicky, "You and Munawar both were involved but you showed your brains that you are playing. Munawar didn't show that and played sweetly." She assured Vicky that his relationships in the house with the inmates are very strong compared to Munawar and he will stay in touch with them after they exit the show.

Ankita continued, "Jis jis ne teri yeh bezzati ki hai, not for anything. It's a game, I understand but mere ghar ye log nahi aayenge Vicky. Aur agar tu inko leke aaya na toh mei ghar chodd ke chali jaungi (People have insulted you not for anything but for the game and I understand. But these people will not come to my house Vicky. If they come, I will leave the house)."

Ankita explained, "I'm telling you this because I know you will sort these things out but Vicky it is hurting me a lot." She continued, "Munawar has his own way of playing which is not wrong. He is a smart player Vicky. Your cards are now open due to which people have no trust in you now."

