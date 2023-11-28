Bigg Boss 17, Nov 27, 2023: Why did Mannara Chopra ask Anurag Dobhal ‘You should leave’? Find out

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 27, 2023: In today’s Bigg Boss 17 episode, Anurag Dobhal was seen having a conversation with Mannara Chopra expressing the displeasure he feels in the show. The actress tried to advise Anurag to take things lightly. The YouTuber then replied that he had asked for the contract referring to the paperwork necessary to quit the show to which Mannara gave him a piece of advice saying, “I’m really telling you as a friend, you should leave” adding that he cannot even recognise his friends in the show. The UKO7 Rider responded that he has always supported her in every situation hence it is wrong of her to say that he can’t recognise his friends.

Bigg Boss reprimanded Anurag Dobhal

The conversation was the aftermath of the conference held in the living area by Bigg Boss in regards to Anurag Dobhal sensing biasedness in the show towards Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Munawar Faruqi. Bigg Boss confronted Anurag in front of the entire house posing the same questions that Anurag had been raising about biasedness. Bigg Boss pointed out that similar to Vicky and Ankita's mothers being invited to counsel them, Anurag's family was also approached to visit the show with some members of his 'Bro Sena' (his term for his YouTube followers), but they declined the invitation.

In his defense, Anurag tried to explain, but Rinku Dhawan interrupted, stating that no one had mentioned his 'Bro Sena' for a long time. Other contestants agreed, attempting to make him see this perspective. Despite their efforts, Anurag remained steadfast in his feelings, by continuously defending and clarifying himself.

Munawar Faruqi tries to convince Anurag:

Post this incident, many housemates tried to make Anurag understand the situation.Munawar Faruqi was also seen talking to Anurag about the same situation, trying to make him understand why he should not leave the show.

He also requested Dobhal, “Agar tujhe jaana hai, tu yeh soch raha hai that you want to quit the show, please reconsider kar bro” (If you are having thought about quitting the show, please think about reconsidering it).

After all the conversation held for Anurag Dobhal to persuade him to not quit the show, Dobhal ultimately decided to take a voluntary exit, urging Bigg Boss to open the doors for his departure.

