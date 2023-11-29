Bigg Boss 17, Nov. 28, 2023: Mannara Chopra accuses Abhishek Kumar of being an ‘a**’

Bigg Boss 17, Nov. 28, 2023: The episode of Bigg Boss 17 keeps getting wilder and wilder as each day passes by. The competition is pacing, and so are the controversies. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar got into an argument. Keep reading to learn what led to this fight.

Mannara Chopra called Abhishek Kumar an A**

Mannara Chopra found herself in a heated brawl with Abhishek Kumar when an argument emerged late at night. Abhishek, along with Sana Khan, Rinku Dhawan, and Munawar Faruqi, were engaged in casual conversation inside a room. Upon Mannara's entrance, Abhishek asked for a favor, "Mannara flap pe dahi hoga woh apna hai, le lena please." Mannara responded, "Main abhi kuch nahi karne wali, mera dimaag theek nahi hai. Main baadme kar lugi," leaving everyone puzzled.

Unhappy with her tone, Abhishek walked into the room where Mannara was lying and confronted her, saying, "Suno, mere saath dhang se baat kiya karo. Main tumhe sir pe chadha raha hu iska matlab yeh nahi tum mujhe kuch bhi kahi pe bhi suna kar chali jaaogi." He requested that she not use a rude tone, questioning, "Kya galat bola maine?"

After he left the room, Sana came to her and inquired about her upset mood. The actress said she just wasn’t in the mood and asked Sana, “Mere jaane ke baad kya bola hai, ki badtameezi se bol kar gayi hai?” to which she denied and said, “Kisine kuch bhi nahi bola.” This response infuriated Mannara, leading her to confront Abhishek directly.

Entering the room where the Udaariyaan actor, Munawar, and Rinku were present, Mannara questioned Munawar about whether he had accused her of rudeness. Munawar nodded his head in denial; immediately, she looked at Abhishek and called him an ‘a**’. Abhishek asked for validation from Rinku, who admitted, "Aapka tone galat tha," leading Abhishek to respond, "Mannara, you are an A** and go to hell."

"Munawar interjected, urging Abhishek to end the fight. This continued for a few minutes, leaving Abhishek with the impression that Munawar was siding with Mannara. The fight escalated to the point where almost all the contestants woke up from their sleep.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17:

Following the intense argument, Ankita Lokhande and Rinku Dhawan played the role of peacemakers. They intervened in the fight, separating both Abhishek and Mannara from each other. After the confrontation, Munawar Faruqi and Rinku engaged in a discussion about the situation. Stay tuned for more such updates!

