Bigg Boss 17, Nov. 28, 2023: Neil Bhatt calls Ankita Lokhande ’spineless and khokli’ amid ugly fight

Bigg Boss 17, Nov. 28, 2023: The house witnessed yet another round of intense arguments following the weekly nominations task. Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande engaged in a heated exchange both during and after the nomination process, adding to the drama within the Bigg Boss household. Take a closer look by reading further.

Neil calls Ankita a 'spineless' person

During the nominations process, Neil Bhatt nominated Ankita to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. Ankita didn't seem to enjoy his reason while nominating her and spoke in her defense. She called him unreasonable, adding that he didn't nominate others as he wanted to be in everyone's good books. Ankita added that he had nominated her because her husband, Vicky Jain, nominated Neil, suggesting that he took revenge. She said, "Aap darpok kism ke insaan hai" (You are a timid person).

Neil replies that Ankita doesn't have any opinion of her own and always does what her husband asks her to do. Ankita questions Neil's tone; Neil hits back at her, saying everyone in the house knows what kind of tone she uses.

Following the nominations process, Ankita Lokhande continued to provoke Neil Bhatt by taunting him with terms like 'darpok' (coward) and even went as far as calling him 'aunty.' Their confrontation escalated into a heated argument in the garden area, with Ankita continuously heckling Neil, leading to his agitated response.

After the intense drama, the Pavitra Rishta actress didn't let go; instead went around the house, referring to Neil as an 'aunty' while he was discussing the situation with other housemates. Aishwarya Sharma, Neil's wife, sternly intervened, saying, "bakwas mat karo, poke mat karo aap" (Don't talk nonsense, don't provoke).

Later, Ankita shared with her husband Vicky, "Aaj joh maine Neil Bhatt ki Patt ki hai" (Today, the way I confronted Neil Bhatt). She mentioned that Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel have also connected themselves with specific groups, indicating a change in house dynamics.

The intense drama between Neil and Ankita added a spark to today's episode of Bigg Boss. Stay tuned to know the latest updates.

