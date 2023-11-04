Bigg Boss 17, Nov 3, 2023: Salman Khan confronts Mannara Chopra for her 'molest' statement against Khanzaadi

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of molestation.

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 3, 2023: Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar episode was held today (Friday) and host Salman Khan graced the stage of the show. From slamming Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel-Abhishek Kumar to schooling Mannara Chopra and Khanzaadi, Salman Khan reviewed many contestants in the first episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. The host also showed unseen footage of what happened the night before the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and also confronted Mannara Chopra for her statement.

Mannara Chopra warns Abhishek Kumar from Khanzaadi:

In the footage shown by Salman Khan, it is seen how Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi, and Navid Sole are having fun with each other. It is then seen that Khanzaadi playfully tries to carry Abhishek Kumar but remains unsuccessful. Mannara Chopra, who was present there, passed a comment against Khanzaadi and told Abhishek, "Baadme mat bolo molest kar rahi thi (Later, don't say that she was molesting you)." After hearing this statement, Khanzaadi loses her calm and lashes out at Mannara for making such a strong statement against her.

Mannara, however, laughs it off and ignores Khanzaadi. Anurag Dobhal also called out Mannara for making this statement. Khanzaadi then mentioned how Mannara often used such insulting words. Abhishek Kumar advised Mannara to use her words wisely. Furious Khanzaadi leaves the room and goes to the Dil room and informs everyone about Mannara's statement. Everyone expressed their disappointment over Mannara's statement.

Khanzaadi expresses how no one raises an objection when Mannara passes such comments. Khanzaadi fumes with anger while she talks to Mannara and slams her for using the 'molest' word. She calls out Mannara for taunting her and mentions how Mannara wants to portray herself as innocent. Mannara, on the other hand, accused Khanzaadi of spreading rumors about her link-up. Their brawl continued for a long time and slowly everyone got involved.

Anurag Dobhal and Sana Khan advised Mannara to apologize to Khanzaadi. However, when everyone suggested the same thing, Mannara mentioned how hurt she was with Khanzaadi and she won't take her words back. After a long argument, Munawar Faruqui explained to Mannara that using a word like 'molest' is extremely wrong and she has been doing Khanzaadi's character assassination. He even explained to Mannara how 'molestation' is a non-bailable crime in India and she can't mention such words.

Amidst this argument, several other fights happened between Arun Mashettey-Sunny Aryaa and Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal and Manasvi Mamgai, and so on.

Salman Khan confronts Mannara Chopra:

Salman Khan mentioned how Mannara Chopra was extremely wrong for passing that statement against Khanzaadi. Mannara apologized in front of Salman for her comment. Salman explained how such words can't be taken lightly but now that Mannara has apologised the conversation ends there.

Salman Khan confronts Khanzaadi for feeling uncomfortable with Abhishek:

Salman Khan called out Khanzaadi for complaining about Abhishek Kumar's behavior to Arun Mashettey and Sunny Aryaa. Salman shared with Abhishek that Khanzaadi does not like his behavior and she complains about it to her brothers Arun and Sunny. Salman questions Khanzaadi if she likes Abhishek's attention or not. Salman asked Khanzaadi if she liked Abhishek's growing closeness towards her. Khanzaadi confesses that she likes Abhishek's attention.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

