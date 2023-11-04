Bigg Boss 17, Nov 3, 2023: Salman Khan pulls Elvish Yadav's leg over his 'trophy controversy'; latter explains

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 3, 2023: Bigg Boss 17 third Weekend Ka Vaar, hosted by Salman Khan, grabbed the attention of the viewers as the host schooled a few contestants for their inappropriate comments and behavior. Contestants like Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Kumar were slammed by Salman Khan for making their personal life a public spectacle. Amidst all this, two special guests graced the sets of Bigg Boss 17.

Salman Khan teases Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and former contestant Manisha Rani appeared on Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar episode to promote their song. Manisha and Elvish also grooved to their song with Salman Khan on the stage of the show. After this, Salman questioned Elvish, "Aap toh aagaye usse saath nahi laaye? (You have come but why you haven't brought her?). Elvish smiles and asks Salman, "Kisko? (Who?). Salman replied, "Joh aap hume lautana chahte the? (Which you wanted to return us)." Elvish smiles and Salman then says, "Aapki trophy (Your trophy)."

Elvish Yadav explains his 'trophy controversy'

Elvish Yadav bursts into laughter and says, "I never wanted to return. It all happened because there was too much negativity online. Someone started spreading negativity, made memes about me and did negative PR. So I thought if this is happening because of the trophy then take the trophy from me but don't spread negativity."

Salman Khan advises Elvish Yadav

Salman Khan then advises the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and says, "When someone achieves and reaches a certain level so the jealousy and everything happens." He tells Elvish that if such a thing happens then one realizes that they have achieved something in life. He suggests Elvish not to worry about these things.

After talking to Elvish Yadav, Salman Khan has a fun conversation with Manisha Rani. Manisha expresses her wish to appear in every season 4-5 times and Salman assures her that she will get an opportunity to come every season but will not be shown on the screen. After their fun chat, Manisha and Elvish then exit.

About Elvish Yadav's negative PR controversy:

A while ago, after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav revealed that someone was doing negative PR against him. Netizens speculated it was Abhishek Malhan and soon their cryptic tweets grabbed the attention of their fans and haters. Through their tweets, fans often noticed that both often took an indirect jibe at each other and all was not well between them. However, it was never confirmed that it was Abhishek Malhan. Also, Abhishek and Elvish recently reunited on the sets of Temptation Island.

