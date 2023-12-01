Bigg Boss 17, Nov 30, 2023: 'Haath mat pakad mera,' Munawar Faruqui shouts during fight with Abhishek Kumar

In today's episode, 30 Nov 2023, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar get into a heated argument after the former did not stop hurling a slur on him. While the two get involved in an ugly clash, Abhishek also questions Munawar Faruqui for not taking a stand for him. Meanwhile, the former also loses his cool and asks why Munawar keeps taking her favor.

Abhishek Kumar confronts Munawar Faruqui on not taking his stand

Abhishek Kumar calls Munawar Faruqui and asks him whether he said anything to Mannara Chopra for calling him a** multiple times. Replying to this, Munawar says that he made her understand and is also aware of her current situation. Abhishek again confronts him as he wants to know if Munawar said anything on the slur she has been using.

To this, Munawar comments, “Aap uss pe uss se lad lijiye (You go and fight with her on this).” Then Abhishek asks, “ Aap kuch nahi bolenge (Won't you say anything?).” After Munawar Faruqui denies and explains to him that he is doing extra. Abhishek responds adding, “Toh woh jo kar rahi hai wo jyada nahi hai (Isn’t what is she doing extra?).”

During the argument, Abhishek Kumar tells Munawar not to talk to him in a higher tone and when the latter doesn't show any interest in speaking to him, he grabs Munawar's hand and urges him to listen. Further, Munawar warns Abhishek Kumar and tells him, “Haath mat pakad mera iss tarah (Don't hold my hand this way).”

As the clash continues, Abhishek asks him not to interfere in his matter with Mannara Chopra. Then Munawar answers, “Meri marzi mai kiski bhi baat pe aau (It's my choice to come in between whoever's matter).”

Later, Abhishek Kumar continues to express his rage on Munawar. “Abhi tujhe uska (Mannara Chopra) ka saath dena hai toh bhai tu de sakta hai (If you want to support her now, you can).” Listening to their heated argument, Mannara Chopra arrives, and then she gets into an argument with the Udaariyaan actor.

This time, Abhishek requests Mannara not to use the slur on him. He even bends down before her so that she can agree.

