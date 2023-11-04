Bigg Boss 17, Nov 4, 2023: Did Vicky Jain-Neil Bhatt breach contract before entering? Salman Khan REVEALS

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 4, 2023: Bigg Boss 17 weekend ka vaar episodes bring a lot of excitement, drama and revelations with it. Host Salman Khan guides and schools the contestants regarding their game and behaviour. In today's (November 4) Bigg Boss 17 weekend ka vaar episode, Salman Khan revealed the names of the contestants who breached the contract before entering the show and went on to make shocking revelations about them.

Did Vicky Jain-Neil Bhatt breach contract before entering?

The conversation started with Salman Khan questioning the contestants regarding who knew each other before entering Bigg Boss 17. He suggested the contestants not to lie. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt then mentioned that they knew each other. Arun Mahshetty also revealed that he knew Anurag Dobhal. Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel also said that they knew one another. Munawar Faruqui admitted to knowing everyone but mentioned that he never connected with them prior to entering the show.

Salman then asked the contestants who connected with one another before entering the show. Vicky Jain then confessed that he called Neil two days before going inside Bigg Boss. He stated how he never spoke about the show but just asked to call about Neil's whereabouts. Neil also admitted to receiving Vicky's call and mentioned how they had a friendly conversation but didn't speak about the show.

Salman then asked Isha Malviya whether she called someone and she mentioned that she called Abhishek Kumar. The Dabangg star then teased Isha and Samarth and asked the latter whether he knew about Abhishek calling her. Samarth agreed knowing about Abhishek's call. Abhishek mentioned that he told Isha not to mention about their past life in the show.

Salman then added that he would read Clause no 1.9 and Sana Khan would mention what is the meaning of the clause. Salman then narrated a clause which meant that if a participant knows about other participants' participation in the show then the makers have the right to discontinue the contestant's journey in the show or remove that particular contestant from the show.

The host then asks Ankita Lokhande whether she knew about Vicky and Neil having a conversation and Ankita admitted discovering this after a few days. Salman asked contestants to raise their hand who breached the contract and connected with their co-contestants before entering the show. However, Salman then forgave the contestants for breaking the rule.

After this conversation, Salman again confronted Neil Bhatt and Vicky for often mentioning about their phone call. Salman then addressed Vicky-Ankita and Neil-Aishwarya's ongoing brawls and assured the other contestants that they hadn't preplanned their game or any strategy.

