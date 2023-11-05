Bigg Boss 17, Nov 4, 2023: Samarth Jurel-Isha Malviya get cosy under blanket; Abhishek Kumar affected

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 4, 2023: Bigg Boss 17 third week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw several unmissable moments where the host, Salman Khan, schooled and guided contestants for their game. One of the biggest highlights of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode was Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth Jurel's love triangle. Salman schooled the trio for discussing their personal dynamics on national TV. In today's episode, Abhishek again mentioned being affected by Isha and Samarth's relationship.

Samarth Jurel-Isha Malviya gets cozy under blanket

In today's (November 3) Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Isha Malviya broke down, recalling how Salman Khan schooled for trying to gain attention from Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar. She cries, mentioning how it is being portrayed that she is bad and her actions are being judged. Samarth consoles her and mentions how it is a lesson, and she will have to face consequences for her mistake. He extends his support and comforts her for putting up a brave front.

After this moment, while sleeping, Samarth and Isha shared a cozy moment together as they slept beside each other. Samarth Jurel was also seen giving a sweet peck on Isha's nose. Later, Samarth and Isha were seen getting cozy under the blanket. At the same moment, Abhishek Kumar arrives near Samarth and Isha's bed, asking for a blanket. Abhishek even teased Samarth and Isha for sharing a blanket and indirectly teased Samarth, "Yaha cameras bhi hai (There are cameras over here)."

Later, while talking to Khanzaadi the next day, Abhishek Kumar admitted feeling affected by Isha Malviya's closeness with Samarth Jurel. He revealed to Khanzaadi that he saw Isha and Samarth sharing the same blanket and some other things.

More about Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar episode:

In the third Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, wild card contestant Manasvi Mamgai was evicted from Bigg Boss 17. Also, Salman Khan called out Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain for breaching the contract and having a conversation before entering the show as contestants. At present, there are 17 contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Evicted contestant Manasvi Mamgai shares opinion about Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma