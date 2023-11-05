Bigg Boss 17, Nov 5, 2023: ‘Main apne wife ke kehne pe decisions nahi leta hu’, What made Vicky Jain say this?

Bigg Boss 17, November 5, 2023: On day 22, Bigg Boss 17 unfolded with lots of drama over stealing kitchen ration. The entire day, a lot of arguments broke out over who stole the coffee. Munawar debates with Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma as he goes to retrieve the stolen items.

‘Main apne wife ke kehne pe decisions nahi leta hu’

As the day unfolds, Vicky Jain is seen sitting with contestant Sana Raees Khan in the garden area, while Ankita Lokhande sits with Khanzaadi. Sana asks Vicky to stand up for her as she is confused about Vicky’s friendship. She tells him, "Kuch logon se sunne mein aaya tha ki aap mazaak uda rahe ho peeth peeche, toh mujhe thoda hurt huya ki aap mujhe nominate kar rahe ho, koi bhi hurt hoga na?"

(I heard from fe people that you are making fun of me behind my back. This hurt me.)

In response, Vicky says, "Jo bhi friendship hai humari, mein uske respect karta hu. (I respect our friendship)" As Sana shares, "Even I have that connection with you.. I feel hum dono hi intelligent hain toh connect kar paate hain." Vicky tells her that he wants to share everything with her.

Sana further says, "I have never had anything against Ankita. I never said anything mean, but wo jo cheezein hain jayesa Sonia ne bola, wo toh haar koi bolta hain. Par wo kya koi ground hain grudge rakhne ka? (Everyone tells a lot of things, but is that a ground to hold grudge against someone?)"

To this, Vicky replies, "Main wo insaan nahi hu, jo apne biwi ke kehne par decision leta hu, tumko pata hain. (I am not that person who makes every decision on his wife's saying.)" Sana says, "Can you show me loyalty now? I am tired of proving myself every week.."

Ankita Lokhande and Khanzaadi's conversation

On the other hand, Ankita Lokhande is seen sitting with Bigg Boss 17 contestants Aishwarya Sharma, Khanzaadi and others. She shares that sometimes she feels very confused about the loyalty of the contestants inside the house. Khanzaadi advises here, "Tumhe koi aapna manna hi nahi chahiye Vicky bhai ke alava. (You should not think of anyone as your own except Vicky.)"

