Bigg Boss 17, Nov 5, 2023: Munawar hides coffee in his underwear; Neil Bhatt says, ’Isko nanga karke rakhunga’

Bigg Boss 17, November 5, 2023: On day 22, Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar unfolded with lots of drama over stealing kitchen ration. Munawar Faruqui goes to retrieve the oranges and the coffee container from the Dil room. Conflict continues among the housemates over stealing the coffee. Munawar debates with Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma over who stole the coffee.

Munawar Faruquui hides coffee container in his underwear

Munawar Faruqui goes to the Dil room to retrieve the stolen coffee container. As he exits, Aishwarya Sharma asks Ankita Lokhande why she let him into the room. As he tries to escape, all the contestants chase him to get the coffee container. In his attempt to hide the coffee from them, he hides the container inside his underwear. The contestants pin him down on the floor as they gang up against him.

Aishwarya screams, "Isne chaddi mein daal dii, babu nikaal toh, (He put it inside his underwear, please take it out.)" and drags him toward Neil Bhatt. Abhishek Kumar also joins them.

Later Munawar asks Ankita to admit that they stole the coffee container. A conflict broke out among the contestants. In the meantime, Khanzaadi gets furious when she finds out Munawar hid the coffee in his underwear. She also tells him that they have coffee, so why he went to retrieve the container?

The latter defends himself saying that he was alone against the four and why none of them came to help him. h says, "Mujhe unlog ko peene nahi dena hain, toh? (I don't want them to drink, so?)"

To this, Khanzaadi tells him that only he will drink the coffee. Then, the contestants start looting ration. Ankita and Isha steal butter as Mannara chase them. them. Further, Khanzaadi says, "Aab wo log bhhi same karega, aur mein bolungi ki aap daalo haat unlog ke underwear ke andar. (Now, they will do the same and I will ask you to put your hand in their underwear.)" should be ready to put his underwear in others when she asks her.

Neil Bhatt gets angry at Munawar

Later, Neil Bhatt asks Munawar why he made a big scene out of the coffee. He also adds that Munawar saw everyone eating fruits from the ration in front of him, but he never said anything to them. As Munawar asks him to name them, Neil refuses. He walks into the Dil room and tells Vicky, "Mein Munawar ko nanga karke rakhunga, galat aadmi se panga liya wo. (I will make Munawar strip, he challenged the wrong person.)'

