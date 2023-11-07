Bigg Boss 17, Nov 6, 2023: Aishwarya Sharma lashes out at Neil Bhatt in ugly spat; 'Subha se disoriented hai'

Bigg Boss 17 is unveiling new drama in each episode.

Tonight's episode (Nov 6, 2023) was filled with ugly fights and controversies. The episode started with one of the biggest fights between married couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt. The duo had been in a few fights earlier, however, the recent one was more dramatic than ever.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt pounce at each other in anger

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt got into an ugly spat in the morning while Dil Room got luxury items in the ration. The room members were trying to hide the food items when Aishwarya Sharma lashed out at Neil Bhatt for going haywire.

Aishwarya screamed at him and stated that he had been 'disoriented' since morning. She raised her voice considerably while Neil also gave it back. The duo kept on increasing their volumes while Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya tried to calm them down.

Ankita Lokhande's stand in the fight

Tonight, in Bigg Boss 17, while Aishwarya and Neil increased their volumes inviting other members of the house to see the fight, Ankita Lokhande tried to keep people away from them as it was a matter between a husband and wife.

However, Munawar Faruqui and Rinku Dhawan mentioned that as contestants of the house, they should know why they're fighting,

Neil Bhatt pacifies Aishwarya Sharma

Minutes after the massive fight, Neil Bhatt immediately went ahead to hug Aishwarya Sharma and the duo sorted their differences.

Later, Ankita told the couple how the other members of the house were interested in knowing about their fight. She mentioned that she tried to keep them away from witnessing the same.

Neil and Aishwarya's post-nomination argument

While it seemed like things were fine between the duo, they yet again got into a war of words after the nomination process. Aishwarya asked Neil to not look at her in a certain way and also mocked him. Neil questioned her about what was wrong with her and she repeated the question and asked the same thing to Neil.

