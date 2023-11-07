Bigg Boss 17, Nov 6, 2023: Anurag Dobhal accuses Tehelka of physical violence, Week 4 nominations and more

Tonight's (Nov 6, 2023) episode of Bigg Boss 17 was dominated by conflicts between several contestants in the house. It started off with Munawar Faruqui and Arun Mashettey's fight and ended with a major brawl between Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt.

Two contestants who were tagged as less seen got into a major fight. Dum room members Anurag Dobhal and Sunny Aryaa, aka Tehelka Bhai, got into a significant fight.

Anurag Dobhal accuses Sunny Aryaa of pushing him

After Munawar and Arun's fight in Bigg Boss 17 tonight, Arun was seen telling other house members that it's better he quit rather than take insults from other contestants. In a conversation with Mannara and Munawar, Anurag revealed the same detail and asked Munawar to consider everyone's frustration, given the fact that they didn't get enough food to eat.

Jigna Vora overheard the conversation and told Arun and Tehelka about the same. Arun was disappointed with Anurag talking about their stuff with other room members. This resulted in their argument, which escalated with Tehelka and Anurag being at loggerheads.

The fight continued in the garden area, and as Anurag was too close to Tehelka, he pushed his face away. Anurag got miffed and called him out for touching him. He also removed his mike and told Bigg Boss that Tehelka was resorting to physical violence.

Bigg Boss 17 week 4 nominations

Nominations this week were quite interesting. Instead of others, the room members had to nominate people among themselves. After nominations from Dil Room, Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neil Bhatt were nominated. The major shocker was Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar nominating Ankita.

From Dum Room, Samarth Jurel, Sunny Aryaa, Arun Mashettey, and Anurag Dobhal were nominated.

Dimag Room contestants were asked to guess the nominations of the seven contestants from Dil and Dum Room. If they get all the names right, they'd be safe from nominations. While they got six names right, they couldn't guess Ankita Lokhande to be nominated, and hence, Bigg Boss asked them to nominate two members from their room. After a brief discussion, Navid Sole and Mannara Chopra were nominated from Dimag's room.

In this week's unique nomination process, contestants Ankita, Aishwarya, Neil, Anurag, Arun, Sunny, Samarth, Navid, and Mannara are nominated for elimination. Who do you think will get evicted? Comment below.

