Bigg Boss 17, Nov 7, 2023: Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput got affected by what people thought about him

The episode on Tuesday, (Nov 7, 2023) of Bigg Boss 17 was filled with a lot of emotions. Be it Munawar Faruqui's friendship with Mannara Chopra being affected or Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's argument, everything about the episode raised eyebrows. In one of the conversations, Ankita Lokhande spoke about her ex-boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ankita Lokhande recalls Sushant Singh Rajput's personality

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, while Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar were sitting in the garden area, Ankita told him that the way he dressed up (shorts and shirtless) reminded her of Sushant Singh Rajput. Abhishek asked if his journey is also similar to him as he also belongs to the same background.

Ankita replied, "Woh itna gussail nahi tha" (He wasn't this aggressive). He was very calm. He was extremely hardworking. He was very dedicated and passionate."

Have a look at the promo of Ankita Lokhande talking about Sushant Singh Rajput

She mentioned that Sushant Singh Rajput was too engrossed unlike her, as she was very easygoing. She would manage if things went a little upside down, but Sushant used to get affected. Lokhande shared that Sushant used to get affected by what people talked about him on Twitter. She mentioned he used to think a lot about people's perception of him.

Ankita added, "I only feel proud talking about him. I feel good talking about him. Family hai. (He is a family)."

Ankita Lokhande on Vicky Jain's support after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away

Ankita Lokhande said, "Vicky was also good friends with Sushant. Vicky was very supportive during that time."

She added, "Aap kya kar loge, kuch hai hi nahi na, koi chala hi jaye duniya chhod ke toh aap kya hi kar sakte ho? Khade toh rehna hi padega, koi tha hi nahi uske liye khade hone ke liye. Vicky ne bahot ache se handle kii cheeze, tabhi mai kar paayi. (What can one do if someone passes away? I had to take a stand for him. Nobody was ready to take a stand. Vicky handled everything very nicely, he was very supportive and that's why I was able to do whatever I could.)"

