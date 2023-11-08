Bigg Boss 17, Nov 7, 2023: Mannara Chopra makes Munawar Faruqui apologize to her in front of everyone

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite dramatic!

Tonight's (Nov 8, 2023) episode was filled with many emotions, controversies and fights. However, the one that dominated the episode was the fiasco between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui. Mannara was quite upset with Munawar after the nomination process.

Mannara Chopra decides to not talk to Munawar Faruqui

In Bigg Boss 17's tonight episode, Mannara told Munawar that they should not talk for a week as the roommates Rinku Dhawan and Jigna Vora don't like the bond that they share. She mentioned that Rinku and Jigna nominated her because of the same reason and that they didn't have any other valid reasons.

Mannara was also hurt because Munawar instigated a fight between her and Khanzaadi. Khanzaadi also opined that Munawar shouldn't have called the two ladies insecure about each other.

Have a look at the promo of Bigg Boss 17 featuring Munawar and Mannara's argument

Munawar tried to apologize to Mannara and told her that he unconsciously might have poked Khanzaadi which resulted in their fight. However, Mannara refused to accept the apology and told him to apologize to her in front of everyone. She later stated that he should at least apologize in front of Anurag and Khanzaadi.

With folded hands, Munawar apologized to her while Khanzaadi jumped in between and mentioned being upset. Munawar told Mannara that he didn't care about Khanzaadi and only wanted to apologize to her.

However, later, Munawar also sarcastically apologized to Khanzaadi. Munawar Faruqui was later seen talking to Isha Malviya. During the conversation, he stated that he wanted to save his friendship with Mannara and thus he apologized to her.

Mannara Chopra confronts Jigna Vora and Rinku Dhawan

Mannar Chopra shared her disappointment towards Rinku Dhawan and Jigna Vora's decision to nominate her instead of Khanzaadi as the duo was miffed with Khanzaadi the entire week. Mannara was also hurt that Jigna mentioned that she nominated Mannara because she used a cuss word. She thought that Jigna and Rinku should've nominated both her and Khanzaadi.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Nov 7, 2023: Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput got affected by what people thought about him