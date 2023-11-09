Bigg Boss 17, Nov 8, 2023: Khanzaadi bites Abhishek's hand; Sana asks her, 'Do you want somebody's left over?'

Tonight's (Nov 8, 2023) episode of Bigg Boss 17 was filled with fights, arguments, tasks, and a dash of romance. The new budding love story in the Bigg Boss 17 house seems to have taken off. Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi are fond of each other and have expressed liking one another.

However, in tonight's episode, the duo held hands under the pillow post, and Munawar Faruqui and Sana Raees Khan gave their opinions on the matter.

Sana Raees Khan advises Khanzaadi to not fall for Abhishek Kumar

Khanzaadi was seen discussing her issues related to Abhishek Kumar with Sana Raees Khan, who asked her not to fall into the trap. Sana told Khanzaadi she should learn from a co-contestant who left Abhishek because of his acts.

Khanzaadi revealed to Sana that Abhishek held her hand under the pillow, but she bit him so that he could let go of her hand. To this, the lawyer added that Abhishek might take the 'biting' in another sense and can later bring it up, too.

Sana also told her that she could sense Abhishek leading Khanzaadi on, and she was falling for it. Furthermore, Sana asked Khanzadi, 'Do you want somebody else's leftovers?'

Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar held hands under the pillow

While Khanzaadi was sleeping on her bed, Abhishek Kumar came there to talk to her. He put a pillow and held her hand under the pillow. She told him that everybody could see. Munawar Faruqui noticed it.

Munawar Faruqui's advice to Khanzaadi

Munawar Faruqui and Khanzaadi had a chat regarding the same, wherein the rapper told her that she was not so interested in Abhishek, but he was not letting it go. Munawar does the actions and asks her what was under the pillow that they were doing. Khanzaadi got embarrassed and told Munawar that Abhishek had held her hand and she was trying to get rid of it.

Munawar asked if she wanted him to leave her hand, to which Khanzaadi blushed. The comedian-actor told her that she shouldn't say that Abhishek was forcefully holding her hand.

Khanzaadi further told Munawar that she didn't want to lose her focus on winning the game. He asked her not to take things too seriously.

