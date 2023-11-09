Bigg Boss 17, Nov 8, 2023: Mannara Chopra's emotional breakdown; she hugs it out with Munawar Faruqui

Bigg Boss 17 is getting spicer with each passing episode. In the previous episode, Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui's friendship hit a roadblock as she felt that Munawar was responsible for instigating Khanzaadi to fight with her. In tonight's episode, Mannara was seen getting emotional.

Mannara Chopra requests Bigg Boss to make her talk to her mother

In tonight's (Nov 8, 2023) episode of Bigg Boss 17, the Zid actress broke down in tears, followed by many feelings being bottled up. She believed she got unfairly nominated, and her friend Munawar didn't take a stand for her.

Chopra sobbed behind the task set-up so no contestant could see her. She further requested Bigg Boss to call her into the confession room and make her speak to her mother as she was missing her mother terribly.

Have a look at Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's recent fight

Munawar Faruqui comforts Manara Chopra

While Mannara Chopra didn't want anyone to see her cry, Ankita Lokhande spotted her feeling low and hugged her. She asked her about the matter, and the former revealed that she was upset about her roommates, Jigna Vora and Rinku Dhawan, having an issue with her bond with Munawar.

Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra hug it out

Ankita called Munawar Faruqui and made the duo talk. After she left, Munawar and Mannara spoke at length about what exactly was bothering them. The comedian-rapper told her she shouldn't spoil their bond because of the other contestants. While Munawar got a little teary, Mannara hugged him, and they sorted out their differences.

Mannara Chopra's argument with Jigna Vora and Rinku Dhawan

Later, the Mannara was seen discussing her nominations with Jigna Vora and Rinku Dhawan. Rinku was quite upset as Jigna cried. Rinku told her she would nominate whoever she wanted, and she wasn't answerable to anybody but Bigg Boss.

Apart from these incidences, the housemates played the ration task pretty well. While Ankita Lokhande won one round, Arun Mashettey and Anurag Dobhal defeated Aishwarya Sharma and Isha Malviya, respectively, in the TV versus OTT task.

