Bigg Boss 17, Nov 9, 2023: 'Iski adat hai affair karne ki', Mannara on Khanzaadi; Munawar reveals his first GF

Tonight's (Nov 9, 2023) episode of Bigg Boss 17 was filled with a lot of emotional drama. The new morning started on a lighter note with Khanzaadi and Samarth Jurel's air fight followed by Munawar Faruqui opening up about his first girlfriend while speaking to Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar. Meanwhile, amidst a conversation, Mannara passed a sleazy remark on Khanzaadi.

Mannara Chopra talks about Khanzaadi's personality to Anurag Dobhal

In a conversation with BFF Anurag Dobhal, Mannara Chopra spoke about Khanzaadi and yet again passed a sleazy remark on her closeness to Abhishek Kumar. She told Anurag that she heard something about Khanzaadi's character earlier. When Anurag persuaded her to share the context, Mannara said, "Iski adat hai affair karne ki, bahar se (She's used to having affairs, from outside)." To this, Anurag added that KHanzaadi is a little delusional.

In yesterday's episode too, Mannara took a dig at Khanzaadi. While speaking to Ankita Lokhande, she mentioned that she doesn't want to be around 'characterless people' hinting towards Khanzaadi.

It will be interesting to see if Salman Khan will take this topic up in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Munawar Faruqui shares the story of his first girlfriend

The boys of the house Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, and Munawar Faruqui were seen chatting about love and sharing the experiences of their first love. Munawar spoke about his first girlfriend. He mentioned that when he was twelve years old, a girl used to cross his shop along with her mother every day.

Munawar also revealed that he would share a glance with the girl most of the times. He said, "Meri dukaan ke paas se jaate jaate, woh thodi slow hojaati thi, uski mummy aage ho jaati thi aur woh bas palat ke dekhti thi". (When she used to cross my shop every day with her mother, she used to slow down. Her mother would walk ahead and she would just turn and look at me)."

He added this was enough for him to call her his girlfriend back then and the entire locality also knew about their innocent feelings.

