Bigg Boss 17, Nov, 9, 2023: Navid Sole gets into big fight with Sana Raees Khan; says, 'You're two faced'

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. Tonight's (Nov 9, 2023) episode was filled with a lot of fun, laughter, dance, and of course, fights! After the task was performed, Navid Sole was left quite disappointed and he was seen lashing out at Sana Raees Khan. This is the first time that Navid has gotten into a fight.

Navid Sole disagrees with Sana Raees Khan's reasoning

As per the task of Bigg Boss 17, Sana was allowed to remove someone from the race to acquire power. Sana named Navid and gave a reason that there is a language barrier and people are required to translate everything into Navid. Sole took it personally and didn't like Sana's reasoning.

He later confronted her and told her that she could've given any other reason and he would be fine with it but the language barrier reasoning isn't ethical to use. The argument escalated and Navid called Sana two-faced and shouted at her. He said, "You're two-faced, get out."

Have a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17's task to acquire a special power

Three ladies from each room were selected to perform and remove three people each from the race to acquire power. While Ankita Lokhande removed Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma from her rooms from the race, the other two ladies Sana Raees Khan and Khanzaadi played smart and saved their roommates.

Toward the end of the task, Khanzaadi had a decision to make and she had to select between Jigna Vora and Rinku Dhawan. She removed Jigna from the race and gave the power to Rinku Dhawan.

Rinku won the task and got immunity from eliminations for a week.

Fun amidst the task of Bigg Boss 17

While the task was to be played smartly, it also had fun elements as the three ladies had to perform of popular 'Ami Je Tomar' song. Sana, Ankita, and Khanzaadi were dressed as classical dancers and performed brilliantly in the song.

Ankita Lokhande aced the task with her moves and expressions. Khanzaadi and Sana also impressed everyone with their unexpectedly beautiful performances.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Ankita Lokhande feels Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra shouldn't get powers; here's why