Bigg Boss 17, Oct 24, 2023: Abhishek ANGERED by Isha's proximity with Munawar; housemates get reshuffled

The Bigg Boss 17 October 24, 2023, episode was quite interesting. Yesterday, Bigg Boss gave a punishment to Abhishek Kumar for his aggressive behavior. The housemates were asked not to have one one-on-one conversation with him. His ex-girlfriend and contestant in the house, Isha Malviya tried to give Abhishek company, but he was miffed.

Abhishek Kumar gets agitated with Isha Malviya's proximity with Munawar Faruqui

Ignoring Bigg Boss' instructions, Isha went to Abhishek's room and tried to speak to him as he appeared visibly upset. Abhishek opened up about what was troubling him. He mentioned that Munawar was sitting physically closer to Isha, touching her leg. Abhishek also expressed being upset over Faruqui holding her hands. In the conversation, Abhishek left his cool and held Isha's hand roughly. Isha left the room leaving Abhishek miffed.

Take a look at a glimpse of their fight

Abhishek Kumar stormed into Dil room and lashed out at Isha Malviya

Later, Kumar stormed into Makkan no.1- Dil Room and lashed out at Isha, and told her that nobody else in the house has the capacity to piss him off like her. He asked her to not bother him. Isha later told Abhishek to not create a scene in front of other housemates. She mentioned that his behavior makes her look negative. Vicky tried to sort things between them.

Housemates get reshuffled

Bigg Boss asks everyone to gather in the living room and announce the reshuffling of the housemates from different rooms. He puts Abhishek in Dil Room and puts Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui in Dimag Room. Post reshuffling, the Dil Room consists of celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Abhishek Kumar, and Isha Malviya.

The Dimag Room consists of Munawar Faruqui, Manara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora, Khanzaadi, and Navid Sole. The Dum Room consists of Arun Mashettey, Tehelka Bhai, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal. After the reshuffling, Bigg Boss taunted Vicky Jain that he would be the happiest with the reshuffling as he wanted Abhishek in Dil Room since the beginning.

