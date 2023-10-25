Bigg Boss 17, Oct 24, 2023: Here are the nominated contestants of week; Munawar sees Vicky-Ankita's real side

In tonight's episode (24th October 2023) of Bigg Boss 17, the show took an exciting turn with one of the most intriguing nominations wherein the three rooms participated equally. Before nominations, Bigg Boss reshuffled Mannara Chopra from Dil's room and sent her to Dimag's room while Munawar Faruqui and Khanzaadi also joined her in the same room. Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, and Arun Mashettey are now a part of the Dum room.

Nominations started with Dimag room contestants called in the Archive Room

The nomination procedure started off with Bigg Boss asking all the housemates to be in their rooms until the next announcement. He further called housemates from Dimag Room into the Archive room and showed them the entire nomination procedure. Bigg Boss asked Dum Room to nominate eight contestants of their choice for nominations. Unaware that the Dimag room contestants were watching them, they nominated Munawar Faruqui, Rinku Dhawan, Navid Sole, Khanzaadi, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar.

Take a look at a glimpse of the nomination procedure this week in Bigg Boss 17

Dil Room members saved two contestants from nominations

Furthermore, Bigg Boss called Ankita Lokhande into the Therapy Room and gave her a dart board wherein the eight nominated contestants' pictures were printed. Dil Room had to save any two contestants of their choice from the eight contestants. Mastermind Vicky Jain stated that they should prioritize the members of their room. Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya were saved since four room members were nominated with maximum votes.

Munawar Faruqui, a good friend of Vicky and Ankita, was surprised they did not consider saving him and preferred Neil and Aishwarya, whom they could not stand. After two people are saved by Dil room, the number of nominated contestants is six.

Dimag Room gets the chance to reshuffle three nominated contestants

Bigg Boss asked Dimag room to reshuffle three nominated contestants. They save Rinku Dhawan, Navid Sole, and Munawar Faruqui while nominating Tehelka (Sunny Aryya), Soniya Bansal, and Sana Raees Khan.

Announcement of Final nominations via Munawar Faruqui's performance

Munawar Faruqui was asked to perform a mushaira and announce the six nominated contestants via his performance. Towards the end of this performance, it was announced that the final nominated contestants were Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Tehelka (Sunny Aryya), Soniya Bansal, Sana Raees Khan and Khanzaadi.

Nominations aftermath

Post nominations, Sana was visibly upset with Munawar Faruqui and others. Vicky told Sana not to perform house duties and give a tough time to the contestants of Dimag Room. Sana lashed out at Khanzaadi and fought with her. In a rage, Sana called out Khanzaadi's upbringing and her family's reputation. She also emphasized that it was because of Khanzaadi that the reshuffling took place.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Oct 24, 2023: Abhishek ANGERED by Isha's proximity with Munawar; housemates get reshuffled