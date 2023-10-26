Bigg Boss 17, Oct 25, 2023: Mannara Chopra during fight with Ankita Lokhande, 'Maine aapse zyada filme ki hai'

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The October 25, 2023 episode was filled with many brawls. Mannara Chopra who's emerging as one of the favorite contestants of the viewers, had a rough day as she got into arguments with many contestants. Mannara and her good friend Munawar also had a misunderstanding. However, towards the end of the episode, they sorted it out.

Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande's fight

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande came to Dimag Room where Rinku Dhawan, JIgna Vora, Khanzaadi, and Mannara Chopra were seated. She spoke about her concerns to Rinku and Jigna since the Dimag Room decides the house duties. While leaving, Ankita told them that she was putting across her concerns to them (Rinku and Jigna) as they would understand it better because Mannara is still a child. This left Mannara miffed and she stated that she was not a baby and that everybody has been treating her like one. She felt that other contestants felt that she was dumb.

Have a look at the video of Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande's fight

Mannara Chopra's outburst

After Ankita Lokhande left the room, Mannara Chopra told Rinku and Jigna that she wasn't a kid and knew a lot of things. She also said that she was more competent than Lokhande. She said, "Maine aapse zyada filme ki hai." The other roommates tried to make her understand that Ankita didn't say it in a wrong manner. Later, Ankita came to Mannara to sort things out but Mannara brushed her off saying she's a cunning and dominant person. Mannara also told Isha that Ankita would someday pull her down as well. To conclude, Ankita swore on his father that she casually called Mannara a kid and it wasn't meant to pull her down.

Mannara Chopra realized her mistake

Rinku Dhawan made a point to calm Mannara down and told her that she is quite affected by Ankita and thus she is agitated. Rinku also told her to consider and respect that Ankita swore on her father. Munawar also tried to explain to Mannara that because she dislikes Ankita, she misunderstood her. Mannara finally realizes that she reacted in a wrong manner. She further stated that usually, Ankita has this tactic of putting others down.

