Bigg Boss 17, Oct 25, 2023: Mannara Chopra feels Sana Raees Khan has crush on Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain

In tonight's (October 25, 2023) episode of Bigg Boss 17, a lot of fights and controversies took place. One of the major fights that happened tonight was a verbal spat between Sana Raees Khan and Abhishek Kumar. It so happened that everybody was chatting in the garden area when Bigg Boss asked Sana to wear her mike properly. Abhishek joked on the same which triggered Sana and she told him that she is not footage-hungry like him. This led to their argument.

In the argument, Abhishek Kumar stated that Sana had lost the plot since the time she was nominated. He also claimed that Sana was repeating everything that Vicky told her to say. This irked Sana and she was later seen having a conversation with Vicky Jain.

Mannara Chopra feels Sana has a crush on Vicky Jain

While Sana and Vicky indulge in a deep conversation in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Mannara Chopra and Anurag Dobhal are seen observing them from a distance. Mannara told Anurag to see how Vicky was manipulating Sana. She then realized a previous conversation with Sana wherein she claimed that Ankita Lokhande might be insecure because of her husband talking to her (Sana). Mannara further told Anurag that she feels Sana has a crush on Vicky Jain.

Have a look at glimpses of Sana Raees Khan from Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss announces new rules for using Kitchen

Bigg Boss also announced a new rule related to cooking food in the kitchen. He stated that the kitchen will be functional only three times a day, that too for a limited period and each room member will cook only for their room. The Dil room got less time to cook and the gas supply went off which left them miffed. Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma decided to prepare the dinner beforehand so that they could save some time when the gas supply was provided. This left Bigg Boss miffed and he deducted the gas supply to 12 minutes.

Mannara Chopra's tiffs with Khanzaadi, Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande

Mannara Chopra had a roller-coaster of a day in tonight's episode. She had major fights with Ankita Lokhande, Khanzaadi, and Munawar Faruqui. However, later Mannara and Munawar sorted their differences.

