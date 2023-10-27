Bigg Boss 17, Oct 26, 2023: Abhishek Kumar instigates Mannara Chopra; says 'Ekdum Parineeti jaisi dikhti hai'

Bigg Boss 17 has kept the fans hooked to the TV screens. The show is slowly and steadily getting quite interesting. Tonight's (Oct 26, 2023) episode had all the elements for entertainment. There were misunderstandings between Aishwarya Sharma- and Neil Bhatt, fights between Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Soniya Bansal- and Sana Raees Khan, and Khanzaadi-Mannara Chopra, while there were also some light moments featuring Arun Mashettey and Tehelka Bhai (Sunny Aryaa).

Abhishek Kumar learns about Mannara Chopra's trigger and uses it

Towards the end of the day, Abhishek Kumar chats with Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya wherein they discuss Mannara Chopra's attitude and how she reacted when Ankita reached her room to sort out differences. Ankita revealed to Abhishek how Mannara got triggered the other day when they spoke about her cousins including Parineeti Chopra.

The trio discussed if there were any issues between the family. However, they brushed it off later. Abhishek got Mannara's trigger point and he stated that he would use it against her in the future. During the late evening hours, the contestants gathered near the pool area and were having a fun time while Abhishek told Mannara, "Ekdum Parineeti jaisi lagti hai (You look quite similar to Parineeti)."

Have a look at the aftermath of the statement that Abhishek Kumar passed for Mannara Chopra

The moment Abhishek said the statement, Munawar Faruqui left the place as he was aware that a fight was about to take place. Anurag Dobhal turned towards Mannara and asked her about the matter. Mannara said, that talking about families is prohibited but Abhishek is trying to trigger her.

Mannara Chopra on not wanting to talk about her family

In the first week of Bigg Boss 17, Mannara made it clear that she didn't want to talk about her family. However, in a conversation, Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, and Munawar Faruqui happened to bring the topic up which left Mannara miffed. She was later seen talking to Munawar that she is in the show because of her talent and has done everything based on her talent and doesn't want to use her family name. Munawar promised her that he would never talk about her family.

