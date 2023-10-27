Bigg Boss 17, Oct 26, 2023: Why Vicky Jain said 'Chii, sharam aati hai mujhe' to wife Ankita Lokhande?

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. Tonight's (October 26, 2023) episode was filled with controversies, fights, and laughter. The episode started with Mannara Chopra and Khanzaadi's fight which escalated later. Khanzaadi got support from Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya and others. Meanwhile, yet another big brawl happened between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Vicky Jain lashes out at Ankita Lokhande

Vicky Jain is close to Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya in the house. Recently, Ankita fought with Abhishek. The next morning Vicky was sitting with Abhishek and Isha and was chatting with them. Just then, Ankita made a face that left Vicky miffed to no means. He sat her down and asked her about her behavior. He schooled her and told her she shouldn't make faces as it would not reflect well on her.

He condemned Ankita Lokhande for not letting things go. In a hard-hitting conversation, Vicky told her, "Yeh bahot ghatiya hai. Zindagi mey kuch toh diya nahi, peace of mind toh dede. (This is ridiculous. You haven't given me anything in life, at least let me have my peace of mind)." He lashed out at her and said, "Chii, mujhe sharam aati hai" and "It is the worst side of you that I never saw."

Have a look at Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's recent spat

Vicky Jain stormed out of the room

After the conversation, a visibly angry Vicky, stormed out of the room while Ankita called him to talk to him. He ignored her and left. Ankita was stressed and cried as she missed her mother.

The rap battle between Navid Sole and Khanzaadi

In the episode of Bigg Boss 17, Bigg Boss held an interesting rap battle between two people in the house who feel isolated- Khanzaadi and Navid Sole. They got half an hour to prepare the rap and perform. Both gave an impressive performance and with maximum votes, Navid won the competition. He got a luxury hamper and had to select two contestants with whom he could share the products of the hamper. Navid selected Khanzaadi and Jigna Vora.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande opens up about her heartbreak; mentions believing her ex would return