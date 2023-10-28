Bigg Boss 17, Oct 27, 2023: Salman Khan gives Munawar Faruqui piece of advice; warns 'Bhai tu pighal raha hai'

Link-ups, break-ups, infatuations, and controversies are all a part of Bigg Boss. Every year at least one couple is either linked together or they develop a romantic connection during their time in the controversial house. Bigg Boss 17 has seemingly got that pair in a mere twelve days. And the duo is none other than Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra. The duo are quite fun together and share a lot of comfort. The entire house has been talking about their equation.

In tonight's (Oct 27, 2023) episode of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan opened up on the same topic and even exposed the conversation between Vicky Jain and the other members of Dil's room. Salman addressed the topic and even advised Munawar Faruqui

Why Salman Khan said 'Tu pighal raha hai' to Munawar Faruqui

While the contestants were discussing Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's bond, Munawar claimed that they were friends. Later, when Salman Khan interrupted him and said, "Bhai, tu pighal raha hai (You're getting carried away)," Munawaw tried to explain that he had always mentioned that he cares for Mannara but there's nothing more than that.

Salman further added, "Aur tu bahot gyaan baath raha hai (You're giving unnecessary advice to others)." To this, Munawar accepted Salman's piece of advice and got a hint as to where he could improve himself.

Have a look at Munawar Faruqui's revelation inside the Bigg Boss 17's house

Aftermath of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode

Post the episode shoot was over, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, and others gathered to explain their point of view to Munawar Faruqui. Neil stated that he had just woken up and sat with the group for a while when they were discussing his bond with Mannara. Vicky had told the group that Munawar would not portray a love angle on the show as he played a similar track in his previous show (Lock Upp). Munawar told Neil that he didn't want any explanation.

There was also a discussion between Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, and Ankita Lokhande. While Khanzaadi claimed that Ankita probed her about Mannara and Munawar's bond; Ankita mentioned that it was Khanzaadi who brought the topic up while she was not even interested to know about the same.

