Bigg Boss 17, Oct 27, 2023: 'You are looking negative,' Salman Khan tells Ankita Lokhande

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar is here! As usual, Weekend Ka Vaar this week was quite fiery and entertaining, with the host Salman Khan reprimanding several contestants. The episode started with Salman Khan giving some footage to Anurag Dobhal, who had an issue with maximum importance given to the TV actors on the show.

After starting the show on a lighter note, the episode also unveiled many secrets and topics the contestants discussed. Khan also gave an earful to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Salman Khan tells Ankita Lokhande that she is looking negative

Bigg Boss 17's host Salman Khan revealed how Vicky Jain gathered the entire Dil room and discussed Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's bond. Vicky had mentioned that Munawar wouldn't get into romance as in his previous reality show (Lock Upp); he had a similar track going on. During this conversation, Abhishek stated that he would expose this in the future whenever he argued with Munawar. Salman further told Ankita that she looked negative sitting in the group and did not point out when wrong things were being discussed.

Have a look at a glimpse of Salman Khan's conversation with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Furthermore, Salman Khan brought up the topic of Ankita Lokhande losing her individuality in the show. Ankita stated that she shouldn't have changed her decision of not nominating Neil Bhatt, but she gave in as Vicky convinced her, and she feels she should have taken a firm stand and not changed her decision.

Salman brought to the notice Vicky's statement of giving everything to Ankita, including his heart, time, bungalow, and cars. The host of the show mentioned that it was wrong on Vicky's part to mention the materialistic things. Ankita was seen getting teary-eyed.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's conversation after the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot

After the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot was over, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had a conversation wherein Vicky tried to defend himself, but Ankita was firm on her point that she felt alone in the game.

