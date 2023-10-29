Bigg Boss 17, Oct 29, 2023: Abhishek claims Isha 'uses' boys; reveals she dated another Udaariyaan actor before him

Bigg Boss 17, Oct 29, 2023: Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17 was majorly dominated by Isha Malviya- Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel's love triangle. In yesterday's episode, Isha Malviya's current boyfriend Samarth Jurel grandly entered the show. However, Isha refused to accept her relationship with him. This left him extremely hurt. Isha kept telling him to not claim that they were in a relationship. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Munawar Faruqui explained to Isha and convinced her to accept her relationship or face the dire consequences. After a long discussion, Isha accepted that she is in a relationship with Samarth.

While Abhishek mentioned being fine, he was seen discussing Isha and her previous relationships with Vicky Jain. In the conversation, Abhishek mentioned that he feels that Isha uses men.

Abhishek Kumar claims Isha Malviya uses men

Abhishek Kumar was seen discussing his stance on his relationship with Isha Malviya with Vicky Jain. Abhishek said, "Mujhe Isha pe gussa kyu aata tha, alag alag ladko ke saath ghumna, milna, yeh sab karna mujhe acceptable nahi tha, upar se uski maa, unko party karne ka bahot shauk tha.. Toh mere se pehle Udaariyaan mey ek aur ladka tha, mere time pe, mere se pehle, teen mahine ke liye, uske baad mai aaya, mere jaane ke baad ye aaya. Vicky replied, "Uska sabh k saath yahi graph hai. Matlab uska sab ke saath turant connection bann jaata hai."

Abhishek further added, "Woh mere hisab se use karti hai. Mujhe nahi bolna tha.. Mujhe aisa lag raha hai ke woh ladke ke saath bhi bura hoga, aage chalke, Kyuki woh bahot serious hai. Or isko ek percent rona nahi aaya."

Have a look at Abhishek Kumar's reaction on learning about Isha Malviya's boyfriend Samarth Jurel

(Abhishek said, 'What made me angry about Isha is her going out and meeting other men, it wasn't acceptable to me. Her mother loved to go to parties. Before me, there was someone else from Udaariyaan in her life for three months. After him, I came into her life and after me, this guy entered her life. Vicky said she might have the same graph with everyone. She gets instantly connected to people.

Abhishek added, 'According to me she uses. I didn't want to say. I feel, in the future, the same might happen with this guy. He seems serious to her but she doesn't even cry one percent for him)

Just Chill with Arbaaz and Sohail Khan

Arbaaz and Sohail Khan also appeared on the show to roast the contestants of Bigg Boss 17. Arbaaz made a phone call to Dum's room and pranked Samarth followed by roasting Anurag Dhobal. Arbaaz and Sohail also teased Neil Bhatt for calling Aishwarya 'Bache' and also pulled Tehelka Bhai's (Sunny Aryya) leg.

