Bigg Boss 17, Oct 29, 2023: 'Kaun banega Isha ka pati'; Arun sums up Isha-Abhishek-Samarth's love triangle

Bigg Boss 17, Oct 29, 2023: The episode was filled with a lot of emotions. From betrayal to confrontation, hurt, jealousy, fear, insecurity, and love, the episode showcased many phases of emotions as it unveiled Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth Jurel's complicated love triangle. Isha Malviya's current boyfriend Samarth Jurel made a grand entry into the house, however, Isha refused to acknowledge her relationship with him and declared that they're only friends.

Furthermore, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Munawar Faruqui spoke to Isha and told her that it would be better if she accepted the relationship with Samarth and apologized to him. After a lot of discussions, she finally accepted her relationship with Samarth. While there were a lot of heavy moments in the episode, Arun Mashettey aka Achanak Bhayanak made the episode lighter with his comic take on the controversial love story.

Arum Mashettey sums up Abhishek-Isha-Samarth's love angle in a comic way

Arun Mashettey aka Achanak Bhayanak added comic relief to the otherwise heavy episode of Bigg Boss 17, as he turned towards the camera, to sum up Abhishek Kumar- Isha Malviya- Samarth Jurel's love story in a comedy manner. He acted like hosting a show titled 'Kaun Banega Isha Ka Pati'. He summed up how Samarth's entry has created havoc in the house as he claimed to be Isha's boyfriend. However, Isha refused to accept her relationship with him.

He added, "After half an hour or so, the actress finally accepted her association with Samarth. Arun further pointed out how Abhishek was very angry with Samarth but later was seen apologizing to him. He claimed that this is Abhishek's old game plan, to which other room-mates agreed."

Have a look at a glimpse from the Bigg Boss 17 episode

Samarth Jurel made Isha Malviya realize her mistake

Later, the next day, Samarth Jurel was seen talking to Isha Malviya and he asked her how could she let go of things that Abhishek had done to her earlier. He also asked her why she encouraged his possessive behavior in the house. He made her realize that she shouldn't have been paly with him after he aggressively held her hand. Isha was seen regretting her actions.



ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Oct 29, 2023: Abhishek claims Isha 'uses' boys; reveals she dated another Udaariyaan actor before him