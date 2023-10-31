Bigg Boss 17, Oct 30, 2023: Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel engage in heated argument, latter picks chair to throw

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to violence

Bigg Boss 17, Oct 30, 2023: Abhishek Kumar-Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel's love triangle has been one of the biggest highlights of Bigg Boss 17. In today's episode, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel got engaged in an intense argument over Isha Malviya. Their brawl took an ugly turn when both charged at each other, verbally abused each other, and even got violent.

How the fight between Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel started

While talking to Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar questioned her about her relationship with Samarth Jurel and inquired how they started dating. Towards the end of the conversation, Abhishek called out Isha for behaving inappropriately with Samarth when he entered the house. Isha lost her calm and questioned Abhishek's intention of purposely hurting her by talking about her behavior. Isha told Abhishek that she is guilty for behaving wrongly with Samarth but he shouldn't taunt her about that.

Samarth Jurel overhears Isha and Abhishek's half-conversation and leaves. Later, Isha confesses to Samarth that she felt bad when Abhishek taunted her for moving on in two months and questioned her behavior. Samarth loses his calm seeing Isha upset and gets into an intense argument with Abhishek. He slams Abhishek for taunting Isha about moving on and being aggressive with women. Samarth questioned Abhishek's intention and also called out him for being violent.

Samarth and Abhishek's war of words escalates after both start abusing each other. Samarth loses his calm after Abhishek Kumar abuses his mother. Both charge each other but are stopped by the other inmates. Samarth and Abhishek become uncontrollable as they constantly instigate each other to hit. Abhishek runs towards Samarth to attack him but is stopped by the inmates. Samarth too tries to pick up the chair to throw at Abhishek but gets stopped.

Samarth's gesture scares Manasvi Mamai, Mannara Chopra, and Navid Sole, who run towards a corner to protect themselves amid the ongoing fight. The arguments continue for a long time and all housemates get angry at Samarth and Abhishek for constantly arguing and putting others' life in danger. Towards the end of the fight, Isha justifies herself to Abhishek claiming that she accepts her wrong behavior. Later, Abhishek and Samarth have a conversation about their massive argument but don't reach a conclusion.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

