Bigg Boss 17, Oct 30, 2023: Aishwarya Sharma loses calm at Vicky Jain after he calls Neil Bhatt 'peedit pati'

Bigg Boss 17, Oct 30, 2023: The Bigg Boss 17 house is on fire since wild card entrant Samarth Jurel joined the inmates in the show. The relationships in the Bigg Boss house are facing several ups and downs owing to the constantly changing dynamics in the show. In today's episode, popular celeb couple Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain got engaged in an intense argument during a fun chat.

Aishwarya Sharma gets irked at Vicky Jain:

It all started when Aishwarya Sharma, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt and other inmates were having a fun conversation in the garden area. Neil woke up Aishwarya as she was sleeping and to tease him she started imitating Neil while making funny faces. Vicky, who was present there, asked Neil whether he married Aishwarya after seeing her tantrums. Replying to this, Neil told Vicky that he and Aishwarya never dated and directly got married.

Vicky Jain continued teasing Neil for not laughing at Aishwarya's tantrums and said, "Yeh hasna nahi chahta, chahta toh ye bottle marna hai lekin usko thoda cute lag rha hai. Alag problem chal rahi hai (He doesn't want to laugh but has to laugh as Aishwarya feels cute about it. There's a different problem going on)."

Aishwarya got upset with Vicky's comment and later discussed this with Neil. She expressed her disappointment over Neil being silent when Vicky made a comment about their relationship. Neil and Aishwarya got engaged in a serious argument and both walked away after talking.

Vicky Jain calls Neil Bhatt 'peedit pati':

Later, when Ankita playfully hit Vicky, he made a comment while looking at Aishwarya and said, "Baat alag level pe kyu pohoch jaati hai mardo ke sath." Aishwarya then replied saying that, "He's the only 'peedit mard' here." Replying to Aishwarya and giving Neil's reference, Vicky said, "Not one, there are two 'peedit mard' today."

This statement irked Aishwarya who then lost her calm and slammed Vicky for making an indirect comment about Neil and their relationship. Both got engaged in a war of words. Aishwarya lashed out at Vicky and told him to talk about his 'spouse' and not comment about her husband. Commenting about Vicky and Ankita's relationship, "Khud peedit hai khudki shaadi se (He's burdened with his marriage)."

Neil Bhatt too lost his calm and slammed Vicky for interfering and commenting on their relationship. Ankita supported her husband and told Neil how it was a fun conversation and was misunderstood. Neil and Vicky charged at each other during the argument. Vicky explained how it was a joke which resulted in a heated argument. Neil asked Vicky to draw a line before commenting about his marriage and wife. Neil later stated how no woman will not tolerate someone's comment about their husband. The argument ended on a rough note after the other inmates asked them to calm down.

