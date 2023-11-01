Bigg Boss 17, Oct 31, 2023: Ankita Lokhande says she can't tolerate Vicky Jain's voice after their argument

Bigg Boss 17, Oct 31, 2023: Bigg Boss, known for its controversies and clashes, has been successfully entertaining the viewers. In this season, celeb couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have entered as contestants and they have formed close bonds with several contestants in the house. In today's episode, while talking to Munawar Faruqui, Ankita shared how she dislikes Vicky's habit of constantly talking about one topic.

Ankita Lokhande says she can't tolerate Vicky Jain's voice:

While walking with Munawar Faruqui in the garden area, Ankita Lokhande and Munawar notice how Vicky Jain is engrossed in talking to Rinku Dhawan. Looking at Vicky, Ankita says, "Keeda hai Vicky, keeda. Voh rehti hai na ju hojati hai toh (scrates head to imitate) itna dard deta hai kabhi kabhi mereko. Aise nikal ke aise fek dungi (*acts like throwing something from her hair) (Vicky is an insect. He is like lice that gives pain sometimes and I feel like removing and throwing it)."

Ankita laughs acknowledging the example she gave to describe her husband Vicky Jain's behavior. She continues, "Isko koi topic mil jaaye na, itni baat kar sakta hai yeh. Baapre, mera aur Vicky ka kabhi jhagda hojaye na ghar pe, aisa lagta hai mat ho bhagwan. Main bardaash hi nahi kar sakti Vicky ki awaaz uss time pe. Vicky itna samajta hai ki muje lagta hai bas yaar gyaan band kar apna. Mai thak jaati hu kabhi kabhi.(Vicky can talk a lot about one topic. Whenever we fight at home, Vicky will keep on convincing me so much that I feel like I can't listen to his voice)."

More about today's episode of Bigg Boss 17:

Ankita Lokhande expressed her disappointment towards Isha Malviya and shared with Munawar how she doesn't feel the same connection with her that she had initially. On the other hand, Vicky Jain and Sana Khan, who shared a bond, are at loggerheads after he and Ankita nominated her.

After the nomination task, Manasvi Mamgai, who was furious about Anurag Dobhal nominating her, wrote 'Anurag is a traitor' on the mirror. This made Bigg Boss very angry and he schooled Manasvi for causing a problem amid the shoot as the mirror is used to monitor the house. Bigg Boss warned the inmates that he had started keeping an account of their mistakes and that all would suffer for this mistake.

