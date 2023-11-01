Bigg Boss 17, Oct 31, 2023: Manasvi Mamgai says Samarth Jurel wants to portray her derogatorily; here's why

Bigg Boss 17, Oct 31, 2023: Bigg Boss 17 is in its third week, and it has glued the viewers. The nominations for the third week took place in today's (October 31) episode, and it was a long process as several arguments and disagreements happened during the task. During the nomination process, wild card entrant Manasvi Mamgai made serious allegations against co-contestant and wild card Samarth Jurel.

Manasvi Mamgai accuses Samarth Jurel of objectifying her:

During the nominations, Manasvi Mamgai chose Samarth Jurel as the first contestant to nominate. While stating the reason for her nomination, Manasvi revealed that Samarth is objectifying her and trying to portray her in a derogatory way. She mentioned how Samarth constantly teased her for her bold scene in one of her films.

Manasvi said, "Starting se unhone voh gilli gilli baat ki and I let it go. Uske baad se zyada hogaya that. Muje gussa aaya aur muje laga ki yeh muje deliberately derogative way mein portray karna chah rahe the (Since the start, he has been constantly mentioning about the water scene. But he kept doing that, and I got angry about it. I realized that he is deliberately trying to portray me in derogative way)."

Bigg Boss then asked Manasvi to elaborate on it, and she continued, "I did a movie where I played a bold role. In the film, I was kidnapped, and the kidnappers were throwing water at me. So, it was a bold scene. And since the day we met, Samarth has been constantly talking about that scene. I thought he was trying to portray an image outside. He wants to demean me. Initially, I let it go, but he kept on repeating it, and then I thought that it was his bad intention."

Justifying what he said, Samarth Jurel shared that he kept mentioning that as he was complimenting her performance in the scene. He told Manasvi that she took the compliment in the wrong way.

Here's what else happened during Bigg Boss 17 nominations:

Apart from this, Manasvi Mamgai lost her calm after Anurag Dobhal nominated her in today's Bigg Boss 17 episode. She slammed Anurag for maintaining a good bond and then backstabbing her. Also, Sana Khan got furious after Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain nominated her.

A huge argument also occurred between Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande. Eventually, the contestants who got nominated to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house were Sana Khan, Samarth Jurel, Arun Mahashetty, Isha Malviya, and Manasvi Mamgai.

