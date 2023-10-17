Bigg Boss 17, October 16, 2023: Ankita Lokhande gets upset with husband Vicky Jain after Bigg Boss schools him

Bigg Boss 17, October 16, 2023: Bigg Boss Season 17 grand premiere episode grabbed the limelight owing to its interesting lineup of 17 contestants. From actors to journalists and content creators, several top-notch personalities have entered the Bigg Boss house to showcase their personalities. After entering the Bigg Boss house, these 17 contestants interacted with each other and chose their rooms. The selection of rooms was a debatable topic among the participants as there were three rooms based on Dil, Dimaag and Dum.

After everyone was settled in their respective rooms, contestants Vicky Jain, Rinku Dhawan and a few more planned a prank on the other contestants. Vicky, Rinku, and Sana gathered all the contestants and faked a Bigg Boss demand. Rinku read a note where she told the contestants that Bigg Boss had granted them 2 mins to change their beds. After hearing this announcement, chaos was caused as contestants ran around the house to select their favorite room and bed first. After some time it was revealed that it was a prank by Vicky, Rinku and Sana and not an official order by Bigg Boss.

Ankita Lokhande gets upset with husband Vicky Jain:

Later, Bigg Boss scolds Vicky for his prank and also slams him for following his wife Ankita Lokhande and going to 'Dil Ka Ghar.' Bigg Boss says that he should have gone to 'Dimaag Ka Ghar' if he wanted to play mind games. However, this does not go well with Ankita, leaving her upset. Ankita later expresses her disappointment over Vicky's prank while she talks to him. Ankita makes him understand that people might misunderstand his fun and think that he is controlling them.

Ankita and Vicky discuss how Abhishek wanted to change his bed but he didn't admit it seriously. Ankita explains to Vicky how Bigg Boss wants the contestant to be transparent. Vicky mentions how he is interacting with Abhishek and doesn't want to guide him. Their conversation ends on a note where both decide to play their games on their own terms.

Along with Ankita and Vicky, another popular celeb couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are also a part of Bigg Boss Season 17. It will be interesting to see how many twists occurs in this couple vs single game.

