Bigg Boss 17, October 16, 2023: What made Abhishek Kumar and Soniya Bansal abuse each other? Find out

Bigg Boss 17, October 16, 2023: Bigg Boss Season 17, hosted by Salman Khan, has finally begun with a bang with 17 contestants on board belonging to different walks of life. After entering the Bigg Boss 17 house, a few contestants have formed a great bond whereas a few are already at loggerheads owing to their contrasting personalities or past differences. One of Bigg Boss 17 contestants Abhishek Kumar made headlines on the grand premiere day of the controversial reality show.

What made Abhishek Kumar and Soniya Bansal abuse each other?

In today's episode, Abhishek Kumar first got involved in a war of words with his alleged ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya due to the choice of their rooms. Later, another contestant, Vicky Jain, along with Rinku Dhawan, and Sana Khan planned a prank for their co-contestants. Vicky, Rinku, and Sana gathered all the contestants and faked a Bigg Boss demand. Rinku read a note where she told the contestants that Bigg Boss had granted them 2 mins to change their beds. After hearing this announcement, chaos was caused as contestants ran around the house to select their favorite room and bed first.

During this, Soniya Bansal and Abhishek Kumar got engaged in a heated argument. It all started when Abhishek claimed that he chose the bed first, whereas Soniya claimed that she was the one to select the bed first. While discussing the same, Soniya lost her calm after Abhishek raised his voice. Both argued while the other contestants tried to calm them down. Soniya expressed how Abhishek doesn't have the sense to talk to girls. The argument continued for a long time and both verbally abused each other. Abhishek lost his calm and others including Vicky Jain attempted to solve the fight. Later, it was revealed that it was a prank.

In the first episode, Bigg Boss openly admitted being biased towards his favorite contestants. The first Dimaag room members were also given the power to mutually decide the house duties for everyone. After the prank, Bigg Boss called Munawar Faruqui, Rinku Dhawan, and Mannara Chopra into the confession room and called them his favorites. Thus, the forthcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 17 promise to deliver more entertainment and guarantee to keep the audiences at the edge of their seats.

