Bigg Boss 17, October 17, 2023: Abhishek Kumar gets violent with Sunny Arya; Bigg Boss reacts STRONGLY

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to violence.

Bigg Boss 17, October 17, 2023: The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 17 opened up with zest and zeal, and on the same day in-house fights commenced. The Day 2 of Bigg Boss has already begun and the ritual of fights has already started. The episode began with Ankita's calming vibes in the meditation room. Later, Abhishek comes to Soniya and apologizes for his aggressive behavior. They both sort it out and start on a fresh note. After the Bigg Boss anthem, things seemed calm but something began to brew between Abhishek and Arun Mahashetty.

Sunny Arya, Arun Mahashetty, and Abhishek Kumar were sitting in their respective rooms. All three were having a simple conversation when Abhishek said something that left Arun a little offended. Abhishek then said something that emerged into a huge fight. Both the inmates were caught up in a heated argument with Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and others trying to stop them. Sunny Arya intervenes in their fight and then Abhishek gets physical with Sunny.

Sunny Arya and Abhishek Kumar lock horns, Khanzaadi gets hurt

After Arun and Abhishek's fight starts to cool down, Abhishek starts another fight with Sunny Arya. Both almost get into a verbal spat, which eventually turns physical as Abhishek picks up the chair. Accidentally, Khanzaadi (Feroza Khan) is hurt at the back of her head.

Things got so heated up that Bigg Boss had to intervene to put an end to this. He gave a strict warning to Abhishek and said he initiated fights without any real issue. Bigg Boss tells Abhishek that if his behavior continues, then he could be the first to leave the show. Abhishek apologizes for his mistake and Arun warns him to keep his cool and not react so suddenly to petty things. He apologizes to Bigg Boss as well.

Apart from Abhishek, Ankita, and Jigna Vora seemed to get into an argument but things cooled down between them. Mannara and Isha also started to have some tension between them but the fire is yet to be out. The teams Dil, Dimaag, and Dum have started to unfold their cards slowly.

