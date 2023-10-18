Bigg Boss 17, October 17, 2023: Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole and Abhishek Kumar get nominated in first week

Bigg Boss 17, October 17, 2023: Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan, has begun. The show has already garnered a lot of attention from fans from the very first day. From Isha Malviya- Abhishek Kumar fights to Vicky being schooled by Bigg Boss for his over-smartness, everything has given viewers the drama and action they were waiting for months. As the show is moving forward with its first Weekend Ka Vaar, the inmates are given a small task to take names of those in the house who are misfits in the show.

From the Dil group, almost everybody chooses Mannara Chopra's name. Mannara chooses Neil's name since he has been less interactive. Mannara is seen getting upset with Vicky's remark. On the Dimaag side, Navid Sole was nominated by his group, and from Dum it was Abhishek Kumar. Abhishek chooses Khanzaadi. After these three are put into nomination, the rest secure a safe place from Weekend Ka Vaar. Navid gets insecure with their decision and sobs but is confronted by his team to just be himself. Sunny Arya and Mannara Chopra are talking when Mannara cries in front of him.

Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faroqui are called inside the confession room. Munawar tells Bigg Boss that things are now heating up. Mannara again is hurt and tells Bigg Boss that Vicky has literary broken his heart. He backstabbed her when she trusted him the most. Munawar also consoles her and says that now she has to get back on the game but not lose herself. Bigg Boss has instructed Munawar to read this letter to inmates in the living room area. Ankita and Vicky come to console her but leave before they can say anything to each other.

From the beginning of the show, Bigg Boss has given an open verdict that he will be biased against some people in the Bigg Boss. The Dimaag room members were asked by Bigg Boss to mutually divide the duties. After the prank, Bigg Boss called Munawar Faruqui, Rinku Dhawan, and Mannara Chopra into the confession room and called them his favorites. Thus, the forthcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 17 are going to give a lot of drama and fights to its fans. So stay tight BB17 fans.

