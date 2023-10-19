Bigg Boss 17, October 18, 2023: Are Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain playing in groups?

Bigg Boss 17, October 18, 2023: Day 3 of Bigg Boss 17 brings a new set of challenges for the inmates. There is some tension in the air of the Bigg Boss house. After the nominations are done Abhishek tries to get win everybody's trust. He is mingling with everyone. In the garden area, Munawar is heard saying that everyone has started playing games when there is nothing. Sunny is trying to chill everybody's mood. Later Bigg Boss calls everyone in the common area.

In the Dimaag house, they discuss the groups that have already made on the show. One is the television, and the other is the influencers and popular people groups. So they have to break it before things take a new turn.

As Bigg Boss calls the couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt and Ankita and Vicky, he says that love has drifted between the couple. He sensed some tension between them. Bigg Boss calls a date for Aishwariya and Neil in the garden of roses. As Neil and Aishwarya enter, Neil tells her they all are trying to drift apart. Aishwarya also says that she has sensed things but is still to react or rebel to them. Neil tells her that they must show that despite their seeming drift but are doing good.

Bigg Boss intervenes in their talk and tells them that they are still thought of as non- threat couple. So if they need to survive, then they have to come into the game. On the other hand, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are playing together, but Vicky is making his strategies to tackle. Ankita and Vicky are trying to make things work, but after the Mannara incident, they have got one hater on their list.

Abhishek Kumar tells Munawar about Isha. He says he loves her but is not able to move on. Munawar consoles him saying that he must try but not force it. Abhishek says that he had decided that he would be cool around her but every time she passes it gets difficult for him to ignore. Munawar is trying to help Mannara Chopra to see the picture and observe. He asks her to react when she needs to and rest keep it aside.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get the latest updates about Bigg Boss Season 17!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, October 17, 2023: Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole and Abhishek Kumar get nominated in first week