Bigg Boss 17, October 18, 2023: Khanzaadi body shames Isha Malviya; Abhishek Kumar reacts aggressively

Bigg Boss 17, October 18, 2023: The show Bigg Boss 17 had a great start with arguments and fights from the very first day. Fans are super fascinated by this. With the show's first nomination, the inmates are trying to play it safe and not get evicted from the house. On Day 3, the mornings were quite smoother than the afternoons. At first, Aishwarya and Neil were given a chance to get back in the game and play their way through.

Late at night, Jigna Vora and Sonia Basal had a little argument, which got tangled with Anurag Donbhal aka Babu Bhaiya and Aishwarya, Archana, and Abhishek, and then Khanzaadi and Isha. Khanzaadi and Isha Malviya got into a terrible fight, and even Abhishek got involved in it. Isha walked past Khanzaadi in a way that got her offended. Isha was calm and trying to reason it saying that she was not referring to her. Khanzaadi said a lot of things and Isha didn't back out.

Khanzaadi tells her he must look into the mirror, and Isha mocks her saying that she is the most beautiful one. Khanzaadi contradicts her saying that she is the ugliest. Abhishek charges onto her and Isha is trying to stop him. He calls Khanzaadi not to say such things. Abhishek tells Isha that he will lose his temper and they must leave the area. Ankita and Vicky also disagree with what Khanzaadi did and tell her to not talk like this.

Ankita tells Vicky that he must stop playing mind games. She wants him to be himself and not a person who is scripting into people's lives. Munawar Faroqui is playing quite smoothly in the game and is not letting anybody pinpoint him. He says that after Abhishek was nominated he started to play calmly. On the house duties, he is also upset with the confusion created but on the whole, he has been playing it quite nicely.

