Bigg Boss 17, October 19, 2023: Jigna Vora reveals what made her upset; express disappointment over Scoop fame

Bigg Boss 17, October 19, 2023: The show Bigg Boss 17 got off to a great start with arguments and fights from day one. The fans are fascinated by it. With the show's first nomination, the inmates try to play it safe and avoid being evicted from the house. On the third day, the mornings were significantly quieter than the afternoons. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Jigna Vora gave an impressive interview to the media discussing about her life and struggles post her jail time. The former criminal journalist not only impressed the inmates but also the viewers with her truth.

As Day 4 began, Bigg Boss announced that Jigna Vora was going to have a one-on-one conversation with the media. She was going to answer everything related to her life before she went to jail and after she came out. All the inmates gave her their good luck and Jigna ji came out for the press conference. Many journalists from popular news agencies questioned Jigna about her struggles and she with an open heart gave them answers with truthfulness. One of the news journalists asked her that after she was humiliated a lot of people took advantage of her situation.

She said that the media took advantage of her life and when she wants to take some benefit of out her struggle then they are questioning her. She clarifies that she is not playing a victim card but everybody deserves to start new and should be given a chance to change. She indirectly referred to Hansal Mehta's web series Scoop which is loosely based on her life.

She said, "What hurts the most is that after a web series comes out, people get to know the truth. Had the series not been made people would not have known about the truth. Why are people so judgemental? Why are people so judging that this must have happened or that must have happened? " She questioned the fact that why was an OTT series justifying her truth and not she.

After the interview, everyone including Bigg Boss applauded Jigna ji for just an eye-opening truth. Munawar Faroqui was seen as very emotional throughout the interview. In the house, Jigna ji also felt relieved that this huge thing was out of her chest once and for all.

