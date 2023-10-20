Bigg Boss 17, October 19, 2023: Why doesn't Ankita Lokhande want Vicky Jain to be her 'weakness'?

Bigg Boss 17, October 19, 2023: A lot has been happening in these three days on Bigg Boss 17. From the first nomination to the first individual media conference, fans are delighted with various new shades of the most controversial show. With Day 4 starting with exciting and fun, inmates are again seen making connections and trying to understand each other's strategies. In the latest episode, we saw that the Dil team couple Aishwariya and Neil and Ankita and Vicky were seen drifting. Bigg Boss pointed out that they were brought to person together not individually. In the latest episode, the love has flown to the co-op.

On Day 4 inside Bigg Boss, everybody was seen having a great time and Vicky was cooking poha for Ankita. They were talking and suddenly she left the kitchen area. Isha Malviya came to Ankita Lokhande and asked her why she was upset. Ankita told Isha that she was upset because of Vicky. Isha goes to Vicky and tells him that she is upset. Later Vicky comes to confront her about what is wrong. Ankita tells him that to impress everyone he is losing his touch with Ankita.

Ankita confides in Vicky about their united front, emphasizing the potential benefits of their partnership. However, she feels that Vicky's efforts to win over others are consuming his time and attention, leaving her wanting. In response, Vicky Jain explains that his actions are in her best interest, aiming to establish positive relations with everyone for a stronger future position. Ankita, though, expresses her desire for more direct communication, wishing he had approached her instead of receiving feedback from a third party. She shares her concerns that Vicky, her source of strength, is becoming a weakness as he seems physically present but emotionally distant when she needs him the most. Eventually, they reconcile, sharing a heartfelt hug and vowing to maintain open and honest communication in their relationship.

As the day moves forward, Vicky and Neil Bhatt talk about putting their couple's advantage into power so at least the Dil team can remain in a stronger position. Munawar and Abhishek are mimicking them from behind. On Bigg Boss 17, for the first time, a contestant on the show was given an individual press conference and that contestant was, Jigna Vora. She spoke a lot about her struggles inside the jail and addressed how after that she had to start from scratch.

