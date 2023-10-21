Bigg Boss 17 October 20, 2023: Khanzaadi accuses Abhishek Kumar of physically assaulting her

Warning: This article includes references to physical assault

Bigg Boss 17, October 20, 2023: A lot has happened in today's episode of Bigg Boss 17. Mannara confronted situations of being bullied by Sonal, and Rinku Dhawan stood by her in support. They engaged in a fiery argument initially but later managed to resolve their differences. However, Mannara felt extremely uncomfortable when Ankita and Munawar Faruqui involved her family into their discussion, prompting her to leave the space.

Day 5 started with Sonal Bisht and Mannara Chopra arguing. Chopra told her that she had been constantly targeting her and making it look bad. Sonal confronted Mannara, asserting that she wasn't intentionally trying to make her feel bad. In response, Mannara stood up for herself and gave her back.

As everyone was about to sleep, Khanzaadi and Abhishek engaged in a conversation. She confronted him, stating that if he belonged to her team, he should support her and repeatedly questioned him about nominating her. While Abhishek agreed with her, Khanzaadi continued to poke him, which led to an argument. All the housemates including Isha and Ankita stepped in to control their heated argument. Khanzaadi event went ahead of wrongly accused Abhishek of physically assaulting her. (Salman Khan's take on this during the weekend ka vaar will be an interesting situation).

Ankita and Khanzaadi got into an argument. Further, Ankita Lokhande called out Khanzaadi of initiating the conflict without a valid reason. In response, Khanzaadi said that Ankita is seeking attention, which angered Ankita. Their exchange was witnessed by everyone. Later, it appeared that Khanzaadi was relishing the attention and may have intentionally tried to escalate the situation.

Assam's rapper Firoza Khan, known as 'Khanzaadi', also made a statement that she 'cannot do serial' which left Ankita Lokhande angry.

Apart from the argument, Ankita and Vicky disagreed with Vicky being comfortable with Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma and this was making her angry and frustrated. Later they sorted it out.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

