Bigg Boss 17 October 20, 2023: Neil Bhatt loses calm after Vicky Jain pushes him; here's what went wrong

Bigg Boss 17 October 20, 2023: A lot happened in Bigg Boss 17 in these three days. From the first nomination to the first individual press conference, fans have been pleased with several new nuances of the most controversial show. Day 5 began on a pretty awkward note as Mannara was ready for an argument. Ankita and Vicky also had some arguments where the latter was seen as very annoyed by her behavior. The most eye-catching moment of tonight's episode was Neil and Vicky fighting for the first time in these days.

The argument started with Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar but later shifted to Ankita, where she got furious with Khanzaadi's statement that she indirectly insulted TV personalities. Vicky also got involved and supported his wife in it. As things started to calm down, Neil came to say something to Babu Bhaiya aka Anurag, when Vicky was intervening. Vicky accidentally pushed Neil, and this made him furious. He almost charged on him.

He told everyone he was ready to talk, but nobody could touch him. Vicky was seen unaffected by him or his actions, but Neil got very enraged. Aishwarya and Abhishek tried to calm him down. This must have got the audience shocked to see Neil Bhatt like this. The actor is often seen as very calm and composed but now seems to go off the table. Is their bromance over? Has the Dil team drifted? All these questions will now make the upcoming episode more interesting.

Tomorrow is Shanivaar Ka Vaar, where Salman Khan will take a class of all the inmates. The nominated contestants Abhishek Kumar, Mannara, and Navid Sole will be the eviction targets.

