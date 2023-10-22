Bigg Boss 17 October 21, 2023: Abhishek Kumar takes dig on Aishwarya Sharma, Sunny Arya and Arun Mashettey

Bigg Boss 17 October 21, 2023: The team of Ganapath came to Bigg Boss 17 on Weekend Ka Vaar. Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff didn't come alone but with a challenge. They brought a task for all the contestants to choose who was the most flop person from all the three houses. Abhishek Kumar was called to pick his three choices and took Aishwarya Sharma's name. He said that both Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya are seen together but are not playing a game.

Abhishek also said that the couple is always seen in the game but not playing it mindfully. Aishwarya became very angry with his decision and told him if she needed to raise her voice and come into the limelight, it would not be termed as 'seen'. She added that she knows when and what to say at the right time. Their conversation turned into an argument, following which Isha tried to stop them, but Aishwarya told her not to interfere.

Abhishek said it's his way of thinking so he will take Aishwarya's name. From the Dimaag team, he took Tehelka's name (Sunny Arya), saying he is a show-off. Arya flaunts his things that he has this and that which according to Abhishek is a flop. From Dum, he took Arun Mashettey's name. The reason Abhishek took his name was because he had never seen him out of his house and making decisions. Whatever people do, he goes after that and doesn't use his brain. In response to this Arunji says to Abhishek that he (Abhishek) doesn't use his brain, so people around him look the same to him.

Later, Rinku Dhawan also spoke out some names and one of the names she took was of Khanzaadi. She reasoned her decision that Khanzaadi's side was a shock to her. Regardless of this, Rinkuji told her that she would bounce back. She even took Aishwarya's name from the Dil team.

Apart from this, on Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan brought Isha and Abhishek's past onto the show. This got a little heated up, and Salman convinced both to part ways. He even told Abhishek to be mature and not act stupidly, especially when his feelings are involved.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get the latest updates about Bigg Boss Season 17!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 October 21, 2023: Salman Khan reveals Isha Malviya’s true intentions