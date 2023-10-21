Bigg Boss 17 October 21, 2023: Salman Khan reveals Isha Malviya’s true intentions

Trigger Warning-This article includes references to physical assault

Bigg Boss 17, October 21, 2023: The Weekend Ka Vaar for Bigg Boss 17 came with a lot of surprises wherein every contestant was schooled by Salman Khan. Salman Khan shared a clip that immediately caught fans' attention. On the first Weekend Ka Vaar, we saw the recently released, Ganapath's cast, Kriti Sanon, and Tiger Shroff gracing the most controversial show. They had some fun games with Salman who gave them a taste of life inside the Bigg Boss house.

Before interacting with inmates, a clip of what happened in yesterday's episode was shown. Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande had a small tiff where Ankita told Mannara that she didn't take her back when she fought with Khanzaadi. Mannara told her that she was with her and took a stand but would not act until she knew what was happening. They sorted it out. On the other hand, Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt also resolved their matter with a conversation.

Salman Khan welcomed them all and then asked them about their days spent on Bigg Boss. Mannara told him it was fine but things got a little off the table. He later asked them who they thought was the fake person. Almost everyone took Khanzaadi's name. Salman tells them that now he will show them something that will get their decisions changed.

He shows footage from live streaming where Abhishek Kumar was crying. He was literary bawling when Vicky and Isha came to make him stop crying. Tiger 3 actor also showed them how Isha and Abhishek came, fought, patched up, and then again had a fight. After this, Salman posed the same question to them and their answer changed to Isha Malviya. Isha tried to clarify that she didn't want a commitment yet wanted to be friends with him.

Salman Khan simply told Isha that she couldn't say one thing and then changed her statement again. She has to choose whether it's a Yes or a No. He told Isha that first, she said he physically assaulted her and then said we were good. Now for the good of both the people, she must take the decision. This man is completely torn apart.

To lighten up their mood, he asks Navid Sole if has he learned some Hindi. He replies yes. He asked him khujlana (to itch or scratch) and khaana khana (to eat food) and he gave the right answers Salman was impressed by his learning speed. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get the latest updates about Bigg Boss Season 17!

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.