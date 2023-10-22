Bigg Boss 17, October 22, 2023: No eliminations; YouTubers feel insecure; Sana claims Munawar flirts with her

Bigg Boss 17 is entertaining the audience. The show had its first Weekend Ka Vaar and it had a lot of spice, revelations, and controversies. In the previous episode, Salman Khan bashed Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar and asked them to get more clarity into their relationship. In tonight's (October 22) episode, the show had interesting guests. From Gippy Grewal to Tanu, Kanika Mann, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Kangana Ranaut graced the show. This week, the show celebrated Navratri's festivities and hence Salman Khan declared no elimination.

Salman Khan declared no elimination this week in Bigg Boss 17

The nominated contestants were Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Navid Sole. Salman announced that Mannara was safe and later mentioned that Navid would have to leave. However, later, he revealed that he was goofing around and announced no elimination twist as it was the first week of Bigg Boss 17 and also the Navratri festival. The contestants along with guest Kangana Ranaut danced together on beats of garba.

Have a look at a glimpse of tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar

YouTubers and Creators feel insecure about the TV stars

Post the shoot of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the YouTubers and Creators, basically most of the contestants from non-TV backgrounds had a discussion over their dinner. Anurag Dhobal aka Babu Bhaiyya claimed that he feels Bigg Boss is extremely biased towards the TV stars and is only giving importance to them. Tehelka (Sunny Aryaa) and Arun Mashettey (Achanak Bhayanak) claimed that they feel like fillers. They felt that only Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Munawar Faruqui were given importance in the show. Sana Raees Khan, celebrity lawyer, stated that Mannara Chopra is also used as per convenience by the makers.

Sana Raees Khan claimed that she feels Munawar Faruqui tried to flirt with her

In a recent task, Munawar Faruqui targetted Sana Raees Khan for being not so involved in the house matters. Post the episode shoot, Munawar and Sana were seen chatting with each other. During the conversation, Munawar asked Sana to be around so that they could connect more. When Sana returned to Makkan 2 (Dimaag Room), she told the contestants sitting there that Munawar was trying to flirt with her but she made it clear to him that he should know his limits while interacting with her.

