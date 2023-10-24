Bigg Boss 17, October 23, 2023: Munawar Faruqui does THIS to avoid Khanzaadi leaving inmates shocked

Bigg Boss 17, October 23, 2023: Bigg Boss 17 is ready for another exciting week. First things first, with no elimination, the inmates were on cloud nine. New week has begun which means new house duties will be assigned among all the houses. Before the day even started Khanzaadi (Feroza Khan) was ready to start a new argument with the inmates. Earlier she started with Munawar Faruqui who did an epic thing that got fans and inmates equally shocked.

Munawar jumps into the pool to avoid Khanzaadi

Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, and many others were sitting and talking by the pool area. Khanzaadi again brought up the fact when Munawar told Salman Khan that she was the initiator of every fight in the house. She picks up little loopholes in the conversation and turns them into a heated debate. Before this conversation, Khanzaadi was seen talking to Munawar and saying to him that they must ease out and start thinking about the game and making alliances.

Munawar was talking to Vicky Jain and said that she never talks properly and takes things lightly. Khanzaadi intervenes and Munawar senses that another argument is about to initiate. He takes off his shoes, and mic and jumps into the pool leaving everyone shocked. Everyone asks him why he did that and he says," I'm not interested in talking to her. It's a waste of time to argue with her".

Munawar Faruqui feels betrayed by Abhishek Kumar

In the dining area, Munawar was having his breakfast when Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar said that Munawar was playing very safe. They say he goes by the wind and later says that he is with the person. About nomination, Abhishek tells his team Dum, that he (Munawar) is the real player. Munawar clarifies to Abhishek by saying that if he is right he will stand by his side and if he is wrong he will say that he is wrong. In the camera, Munawar says that Abhishek did wrong and that he has betrayed his trust.

Khanzaadi and Abhishek again gang up against him while he quietly lets them speak and later leaves the kitchen area. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get the latest updates about Bigg Boss Season 17!

