Bigg Boss 17, October 28, 2023: First wild card contestant Manasvi Mamgai makes grand entry; Soniya Bansal EVICTED

Bigg Boss 17, October 28, 2023: This Weekend Ka Vaar has brought lots of fun and action to the show. With the eliminations surrounding the house, the team of Temptation Island was seen on the show. With Mouni Roy and Karan Kundrra, the inmates played a fun segment that later became the topic of discussion.

Before the show began, a new wildcard contestant was brought on the show.

Manasvi Mamgai enters Bigg Boss 17 in style

Former Miss India 2010 Manasvi Mamagi steals the show with her dance performance. Salman Khan welcomes her to the show with warmth. First, Salman asks Manasvi about her strategy since she is now aware of the show. Manasvi clearly says that her game is to be good with all of them and play wisely.

As she enters the show, everyone seems surprised by her, and then they all jell up with her. Later in the game, host Salman gives the inmates a task. He asks every contestant to decide between four things. All have to choose from Mitti (mud), Hathoda (hammer), Clip, and Neem juice. The task is-

If they feel that a house member speaks unnecessarily, then they have to drink Neem juice. If they think that a house member doesn't use their brain, they will be hit by the hammer. If they feel that a house member speaks too much about unnecessary things, they can put a clip on their mouth.

If they feel that a house member is a clever person and acts dumb, then they can put Mitti (mud) to their face. Arun picks Abhishek's name, and he takes a few shots of Neem juice for reacting unnecessarily. Anurag Dobhal took Ankita's name and gave her shots of Neem juice.

Munawar Faruqui takes Khanzaadi's name and puts a hammer on her head. Vicky gets a clip since he speaks too much. Manasvi takes Munawar's name and puts mud on his face. Salman pokes fun at Munawar since Manasvi mentioned that she is a fan of Munawar. After a few minutes, eviction results were announced.

Soniya Bansal evicted; Khaanzadi becomes sad

The eviction process began on the show. Bigg Boss announces that Soniya and Sana Raees Khan are the lowest-voted contestants. Each inmate picks a name whom they think should be evicted. Soniya gets more nods on being evicted, and she leaves the house.

From next week, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan will be seen on the show on Sundays. Khan Brothers are going to take a good class on Bigg Boss 17. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get the latest updates about Bigg Boss Season 17!

