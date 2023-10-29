Bigg Boss 17, October 28, 2023: Samarth Jurel makes entry; Isha and Abhishek in shock

Bigg Boss 17, October 28, 2023: In today's Weekend Ka Vaar, a big twist changed the whole atmosphere of the show. The show began with a nice dance number of new wild card contestant Manasvi Mamgai. The housemates were first surprised, but then everyone seemed happy with the new member.

Later, Bigg Boss takes Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar on a movie date. The duo seemed to be a little nervous about what Bigg Boss is up to now. A familiar someone from Isha's life came to Bigg Boss 17 and got everyone in surprise. This second wild card contestant is Samarth Jurel.

Samarth Jurel brings twist to Isha and Abhishek's bond

Before Samarth entered the show, Bigg Boss took Isha and Abhishek to the theater room. The room was surrounded by their photos and the journey they shared when they entered the BB house. The clips showed the fights and patches of the two. Abhishek Kumar was seen crying after the video montage ended.

Bigg Boss then gave them another surprise. Samarth Jurel enters the room and the pictures that were once Abhishek and Isha's were rolled down and are now Samarth and Isha's. Samarth entered and introduced himself to everyone, who were in complete shock.

After this, Isha and Samarth have a chat in private, and Isha asks him if it was because of this that he entered the show. Samarth asks her what he should have said. Isha tells him that they are just friends. Samarth is amazed to see Isha referring to him as his friend. After this, Abhishek cries non-stop, and everybody comes inside the room and consoles him. Isha also tries to stop him from crying.

After things calm down, Samarth asks everyone to gather in the garden area. He starts saying bad things about Isha, and this gets Abhishek triggered. Samarth calls Isha fake and tells everyone she is playing with two hearts on the show.

He even says that he is defending that girl who is not accepting that they are in a relationship. Abhishek jumps upon him, and the argument gets more intense. Isha regrets saying things too fast. What will now happen? Who will Isha choose? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get the latest updates about Bigg Boss Season 17!

